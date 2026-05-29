ETV Bharat / state

DHR's Special Train Service For Hill Students Amid Traffic Snarls During Peak Tourist Season

Darjeeling: Darjeeling Himalayan Railway (DHR) is set to introduce special train rides for local students from Ghoom to Darjeeling amid severe traffic congestion and lack of vehicles during the peak tourist season.

Ghoom is a crucial junction in the Darjeeling hills where roads converge from various places, namely Siliguri, Kurseong, Kalimpong, and Mirik. With the tourism season currently in full swing, students are taking anywhere between two to three hours to travel the eight-kilometre stretch between Ghum and Darjeeling. Due to the massive traffic congestions, many students are unable to reach school on time and are often forced to wait for hours for a taxi to return home.

Bimala Rai, a parent, said, "Even if we somehow manage to find a vehicle in the morning, the struggle to get back home after school hours becomes unbearable. With the influx of tourists, all the taxis remain fully booked, often leaving students with no choice but to walk long distances on foot."

In light of this situation and following requests from the district administration and the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA), the DHR authorities have formulated a plan to operate special trains for students during both the morning and afternoon hours.

Rishabh Chowdhury, DHR Director said, "The administration approached us with a request to explore if any special arrangements could be made for the students. After internal discussions, we decided to introduce this special service. If things go as planned, it can commence from next week. However, the fare structure has not yet been decided but will be finalised shortly."