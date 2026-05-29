DHR's Special Train Service For Hill Students Amid Traffic Snarls During Peak Tourist Season
The train service is expected to bring immense relief to the students and parents of the Hills, reports ETV Bharat's Subhadeep Roy Nandi.
Published : May 29, 2026 at 12:58 PM IST
Darjeeling: Darjeeling Himalayan Railway (DHR) is set to introduce special train rides for local students from Ghoom to Darjeeling amid severe traffic congestion and lack of vehicles during the peak tourist season.
Ghoom is a crucial junction in the Darjeeling hills where roads converge from various places, namely Siliguri, Kurseong, Kalimpong, and Mirik. With the tourism season currently in full swing, students are taking anywhere between two to three hours to travel the eight-kilometre stretch between Ghum and Darjeeling. Due to the massive traffic congestions, many students are unable to reach school on time and are often forced to wait for hours for a taxi to return home.
Bimala Rai, a parent, said, "Even if we somehow manage to find a vehicle in the morning, the struggle to get back home after school hours becomes unbearable. With the influx of tourists, all the taxis remain fully booked, often leaving students with no choice but to walk long distances on foot."
In light of this situation and following requests from the district administration and the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA), the DHR authorities have formulated a plan to operate special trains for students during both the morning and afternoon hours.
Rishabh Chowdhury, DHR Director said, "The administration approached us with a request to explore if any special arrangements could be made for the students. After internal discussions, we decided to introduce this special service. If things go as planned, it can commence from next week. However, the fare structure has not yet been decided but will be finalised shortly."
It has been reported that the train will depart from Ghoom towards Darjeeling at 6:15 and for the return journey, will leave Darjeeling at 5:30 pm. With students' welfare in mind, an initiative has been taken to provide this service at a highly affordable rate.
Citing the long-standing administrative apathy in the Hills, locals had demanded that the 'Joy Ride' service for tourists be temporarily curtailed to make way for the introduction of a dedicated school train along that route. However, Chowdhury said that the 'Joy Ride' service constitutes the primary source of revenue for the DHR. Given that this railway was conferred the title of 'World Heritage' by UNESCO in 1999, attracting tourists remains indispensable for its maintenance and for the preservation of its heritage, he said.
"In 2025-26 fiscal, the passenger count rose to 2,15,432. Prior to that, in 2024-25, the figure stood at 1,83,003, and revenue increased from Rs 22.12 crore to Rs 25.37 crore. Any form of compromise regarding the 'Joy Ride' or the heritage infrastructure of the DHR could place its UNESCO Heritage status at risk of re-evaluation, a scenario that would certainly not bear well for the economy of the Hills," Chowdhury explained
Although Darjeeling MP Raju Bista and the GTA had previously pledged to construct an alternative road passing through Lebong and Dawaipani, the project has not materialised even after several years. Furthermore, plans to construct a new road extending from Lebong to 'Third Mile', at the confluence of Darjeeling and the Teesta, also remains in limbo.
Against this backdrop, this proposed train service has emerged as a source of immense relief for the students and parents of the Hills. It now remains to be seen just how effective this initiative by the DHR proves to be in keeping the daily life of the region's residents running smoothly.
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