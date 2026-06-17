ETV Bharat / state

DHR To Introduce Evening Joyrides, Increase Passenger Carrying Capacity

The toy train was first launched on a trial basis during the British era in 1870. While work to start commercial operation from Siliguri to Darjeeling started in 1879, the maiden toy train departed for the Queen of Hills on July 4, 1881.

Darjeeling: Anticipating heavy tourist influx and high demand for tickets during the peak season, the Darjeeling Himalayan Railways (DHR) is set to introduce two new evening joyride services on the Darjeeling-Ghoom route and raise the daily carrying capacity of passengers by 150 seats.

Presently, 13 joyrides operate daily for tourists, with prices at Rs 1,310 for steam-engine and Rs 800 for diesel-powered ones. DHR director Rishabh Chowdhury said the evening services are likely to commence after June 21, as the longer daylight hours during that period will facilitate train operations.

"The proposed evening joyrides are scheduled to depart around 5:45 pm and return by 7 pm. Plans are in place to operate these trains using both steam engines and diesel locomotives. Many tourists often get disappointed after failing to secure tickets — a situation the authorities wish to avoid. Demand from tourists this year has surpassed all expectations, with many booking tickets nearly two months in advance, while others remain on waiting lists," he said.

Presently, 13 joyrides operate daily for tourists. (ETV Bharat)

Organisations associated with the tourism industry have welcomed the initiative. Samrat Sanyal, secretary of the Himalayan Hospitality, Travel & Tour Development Network, said, "This decision by the DHR will further strengthen Darjeeling's position on the tourism map. The evening joyride will be a special bonus for tourists, boosting both tourism and the local economy."

Beyond launching new services, the DHR has also increased the capacity of existing services to handle passenger volume. Since June 1, an extra coach has been added to the existing three coaches in five diesel-operated joyrides to manage the tourist rush.