ETV Bharat / state

DHR Station Mahotsav Postponed As Roof Of Loco Shed Collapses At Darjeeling Station

Darjeeling: The upcoming 'Darjeeling Himalayan Railway (DHR) Station Mahotsav' has been postponed after a portion of the roof of the historic DHR locomotive shed collapsed at Darjeeling railway station on Wednesday, injuring eight employees.

The move has been taken as the DHR staff members are occupied with the rescue and reconstruction efforts, officials said.

Rishav Chowdhury, director of DHR, stated that the decision to reschedule the 'DHR Station Mahotsav' was made after considering the current situation and the ongoing repair and renovation work. The final dates will be announced shortly, he added.

The accident has hit tourism and the regular schedule of the DHR. To manage the situation and expedite the shed reconstruction, five of the nine joyride services in the Hills have been cancelled for the next two days, while the remaining four will continue to operate. However, all diesel-operated train services have been normalised, and DHR sources indicate that steam-engine services are expected to resume by September 5.

However, the 'Code for Communities – Toy Train Edition' will proceed as scheduled on September 5 at 9 am at the Kurseong Railway Station. This special initiative aims to engage the youth by integrating emerging technologies such as coding and artificial intelligence with the heritage toy train.