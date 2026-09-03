DHR Station Mahotsav Postponed As Roof Of Loco Shed Collapses At Darjeeling Station
'Code for Communities–Toy Train Edition' will be held as scheduled at 9 am on September 5 at Kurseong Railway Station, reports Subhadeep Roy Nandi.
Published : September 3, 2026 at 6:53 PM IST
Darjeeling: The upcoming 'Darjeeling Himalayan Railway (DHR) Station Mahotsav' has been postponed after a portion of the roof of the historic DHR locomotive shed collapsed at Darjeeling railway station on Wednesday, injuring eight employees.
The move has been taken as the DHR staff members are occupied with the rescue and reconstruction efforts, officials said.
Rishav Chowdhury, director of DHR, stated that the decision to reschedule the 'DHR Station Mahotsav' was made after considering the current situation and the ongoing repair and renovation work. The final dates will be announced shortly, he added.
The accident has hit tourism and the regular schedule of the DHR. To manage the situation and expedite the shed reconstruction, five of the nine joyride services in the Hills have been cancelled for the next two days, while the remaining four will continue to operate. However, all diesel-operated train services have been normalised, and DHR sources indicate that steam-engine services are expected to resume by September 5.
However, the 'Code for Communities – Toy Train Edition' will proceed as scheduled on September 5 at 9 am at the Kurseong Railway Station. This special initiative aims to engage the youth by integrating emerging technologies such as coding and artificial intelligence with the heritage toy train.
The injured DHR employees have been identified as Ravi Sharma, Shankar Sengupta, Pawan Kumar Singh, Bishwa Sharma, Bipul Sharma, Basanta Kumar Chhetri, Kishore Sunam, and Binod Kumar. Among them include a mechanical engineer and a contractual worker.
Following the incident, the injured were rushed to the hospital for treatment while Kirendra Narah, Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) of the Katihar Division, visited the site to assess the situation and met the injured at the hospital.
DRM Kirendra Narah said, "The incident is extremely unfortunate. This loco shed is a very old heritage structure. For a long time, debris and waste had been dumped, in violation of norms, on the roof, which was made of AC sheets. Due to continuous rain, the accumulated waste became heavy, causing the roof to collapse."
He further said, "Fortunately, no locomotives or engines inside the shed were damaged; only a portion of the roof collapsed. I visited the hospital and spoke to the injured employees; everyone sustained only minor injuries, and all are currently stable and out of danger."
Regarding the restoration and protection of the heritage structure, the DRM said that reconstructing or renovating such structures requires considerable time and special care. Approvals and proposals for the repairs have already been sanctioned. Renovation work on the sheds, including the Tindharia shed, is currently underway, and the reconstruction of the loco-shed roof will be completed swiftly.
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