ETV Bharat / state

DHR Set To Revamp Sukna Rail Museum To Popularise Toy Trains

Siliguri: The experience of a toy train ride on the winding roads of the mountains is undoubtedly fascinating.

Now, to make the toy train service more popular among tourists, the Darjeeling Himalayan Railway (DHR) of the North East Frontier Railway has taken an initiative to renovate the Sukna Railway Station museum along with the heritage engine and the historical old glass-covered rooms.

Sukna Railway Museum has a rich collection of rare old photographs (ETV Bharat)

DHR director Rishabh Chowdhury said clearance and allocation from the Railway Board have already been obtained. The Railway Board has allocated around Rs 15 lakh for the renovations, he added.

The first initiative to popularise toy train among tourists was taken by Taraknath Bhattacharya, former Divisional Commercial Manager of Katihar Division of the North East Frontier Railway 30 years ago. At that time, he was the first to launch the 'Toy Train Holiday Special Joyride' by charging a nominal fee. The Holiday Special Joyride from Siliguri Junction every Saturday and Sunday made the toy train very popular among locals and domestic tourists.