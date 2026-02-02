DHR Set To Revamp Sukna Rail Museum To Popularise Toy Trains
Sukna Rail Museum was opened in 2005 and Railway Board has already allocated Rs 15 lakh for the renovation, which will start in March.
Published : February 2, 2026 at 7:28 PM IST
Siliguri: The experience of a toy train ride on the winding roads of the mountains is undoubtedly fascinating.
Now, to make the toy train service more popular among tourists, the Darjeeling Himalayan Railway (DHR) of the North East Frontier Railway has taken an initiative to renovate the Sukna Railway Station museum along with the heritage engine and the historical old glass-covered rooms.
DHR director Rishabh Chowdhury said clearance and allocation from the Railway Board have already been obtained. The Railway Board has allocated around Rs 15 lakh for the renovations, he added.
The first initiative to popularise toy train among tourists was taken by Taraknath Bhattacharya, former Divisional Commercial Manager of Katihar Division of the North East Frontier Railway 30 years ago. At that time, he was the first to launch the 'Toy Train Holiday Special Joyride' by charging a nominal fee. The Holiday Special Joyride from Siliguri Junction every Saturday and Sunday made the toy train very popular among locals and domestic tourists.
In addition, an opportunity was provided to travel with children at a low cost during school holidays. Despite being successful, the Holiday Special Ride was later closed. Sometime later, the Jungle Safari from Siliguri to Tindharia was started, but that too was closed due to lack of tourists.
Heritage Special Joyride
According to DHR sources, an initiative has been taken to promote the toy train in a holiday special model. Plans are on to operate a heritage special joyride from Siliguri Junction to Tindharia so that tourists flock to see the Sukna Museum along with enjoying the toy train ride.
After Ghum and Kurseong, the Sukna Museum was opened in 2005. It contains historical memories of the history and culture of DHR. This museum is rich in rare old pictures and local railway history. DHR plans to popularise both the museum and the toy trains.
DHR director said, "Under a special plan, renovation work will start at the Sukna Museum from next March. Along with this, there are plans to start some new services of the toy train. Also, work is underway to bring in new rare collections to the Sukna Railway Station museum."
