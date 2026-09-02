Dhoni Defamation: Madras HC allows Pleas On Recording Cricketer's Evidence
Last February, the Madras High Court directed Dhoni to pay a fee of ₹10 lakh for the translation and typing of the CD's contents.
Published : September 2, 2026 at 3:06 AM IST|
Updated : September 2, 2026 at 3:17 AM IST
Chennai: In a petition moved by retired IPS officer Sampath Kumar in the Madras High Court demanding that a judicial officer be appointed to take the statement of cricketer Dhoni in the defamation case, the Madras High Court has ordered that the petition should be listed.
Sampath Kumar had made allegations against Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who is a top-ranking player in the CSK team, that he was involved in the betting controversy which occurred during the IPL cricket championship in the year 2013.
Considering the above allegation to have affected his reputation, Dhoni had filed a defamation case against Sampath Kumar in the Madras High Court for compensation amounting to ₹100 crore. In this case, which had been filed in 2014, the court had earlier ordered the transcription of certain documents relating to a CD.
Last February, the Madras High Court had ordered Dhoni to pay ₹10 lakh as charges for translation and typing of the CD.
At the same time, three interlocutory applications have been filed in the High Court with respect to the retired IPS officer, Sampath Kumar. All these applications have now been listed for being heard by Justice Govindarajan Thilakavadi regarding the question of their maintainability.
As per the application, it was stated that "A judicial magistrate should be appointed to supervise the process of taking statements of the cricketer Dhoni, who shall be taken by the court-appointed Advocate Commissioner, Jayashree.
The recording of Dhoni's testimony must take place only within the court premises or in a government building. The recording should not be conducted at a five-star hotel or a private bungalow simply because Dhoni is a cricketer." Upon hearing this, the judge ordered the Registry to list the case for hearing and adjourned the proceedings.
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