ETV Bharat / state

Dhoni Defamation: Madras HC allows Pleas On Recording Cricketer's Evidence

Chennai: In a petition moved by retired IPS officer Sampath Kumar in the Madras High Court demanding that a judicial officer be appointed to take the statement of cricketer Dhoni in the defamation case, the Madras High Court has ordered that the petition should be listed.

Sampath Kumar had made allegations against Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who is a top-ranking player in the CSK team, that he was involved in the betting controversy which occurred during the IPL cricket championship in the year 2013.

Considering the above allegation to have affected his reputation, Dhoni had filed a defamation case against Sampath Kumar in the Madras High Court for compensation amounting to ₹100 crore. In this case, which had been filed in 2014, the court had earlier ordered the transcription of certain documents relating to a CD.

Last February, the Madras High Court had ordered Dhoni to pay ₹10 lakh as charges for translation and typing of the CD.