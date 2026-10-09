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Dhoni Defamation Case: Madras High Court Seeks CSK Star's Response In IPL Punting Scam

M S Dhoni, former captain of 5-time IPL champions CSK, alleged that remarks made by Sampath Kumar during a TV debate linking him to the 2013 IPL betting scandal had damaged his reputation. ( IANS )

Chennai: The Madras High Court has directed legendary Indian cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni to file his response to a plea seeking the appointment of a judicial officer to oversee the recording of his testimony in a defamation case linked to the 2013 IPL (Indian Premier League) betting controversy. The court said it was not in a position to decide immediately where the testimony should be recorded and adjourned the matter to October 29.

The case originated in 2014, when Dhoni, who guided Chennai Super Kings to five (in 2010, 2011, 2018, 2021, and 2023) IPL titles, filed a defamation suit against retired IPS officer G Sampath Kumar, seeking ₹100 crore in damages. Dhoni alleged that remarks made by Sampath Kumar during a television debate linking him to the 2013 IPL betting scandal had damaged his reputation. Sampath was the original investigating officer in the 2013 IPL betting and spot-fixing scam

Sampath Kumar has now filed three interlocutory applications before the Madras High Court concerning the recording of Dhoni’s testimony by court-appointed Advocate Commissioner Jayashree.

The retired police officer has sought the appointment of a judicial officer to supervise the proceedings and insisted that the recording of witness testimony be fully video-graphed. He has also requested that copies of the footage be provided to both parties and the judicial officer.

Sampath Kumar further argued that the testimony should be recorded within court premises or a government building rather than at a five-star hotel or private bungalow merely because Dhoni is a prominent cricketer.

The matter came up for hearing before Justice Hemant Chandanagoudar on Friday (October 9).

Dhoni’s counsel opposed the demand to specify the venue, arguing that recording his testimony at a particular location could attract large crowds of fans and create unnecessary law-and-order problems.