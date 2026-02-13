Dholpur POCSO Court Awards Life Imprisonment In Minor Assault And Rape Case
A total of 18 witnesses were examined and documentary evidence was presented before the court.
Dholpur: The Special Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Court in Dholpur has sentenced a man to life imprisonment till his last breath in a case involving the assault and rape of a minor girl. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 31,500 and ordered Rs 5 lakh compensation to the victim under the Victim Compensation Scheme.
Special Public Prosecutor Santosh Mishra said that a case was registered at the Women Police Station in Dholpur on November 26, 2022, after a 16-year-old girl was assaulted and forcibly raped. The accused also injured her private parts with a glass bottle. The victim was admitted to the district hospital by her family, where her statement was recorded by police during treatment.
During the investigation, Circle Officer (City) Suresh Sankhla arrested the accused, identified as Baldev, on December 8, 2022, and filed the chargesheet before the POCSO Court. The accused has been in judicial custody since his arrest.
The prosecutor further said that due to the victim's critical condition, she was referred from the district hospital to Sawai Mansingh Hospital in Jaipur, where she underwent two surgeries.
During the trial, certain shortcomings in the investigation were rectified through an application filed on behalf of the Rajasthan government. A total of 18 witnesses were examined and documentary evidence was presented before the court. After hearing detailed arguments over two days and considering the submissions of the public prosecutor, POCSO Judge Rajkumar on Friday convicted Baldev, son of Tehsildar Singh and a resident of Dholpur, in the case.
