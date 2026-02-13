ETV Bharat / state

Dholpur POCSO Court Awards Life Imprisonment In Minor Assault And Rape Case

Dholpur: The Special Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Court in Dholpur has sentenced a man to life imprisonment till his last breath in a case involving the assault and rape of a minor girl. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 31,500 and ordered Rs 5 lakh compensation to the victim under the Victim Compensation Scheme.

Special Public Prosecutor Santosh Mishra said that a case was registered at the Women Police Station in Dholpur on November 26, 2022, after a 16-year-old girl was assaulted and forcibly raped. The accused also injured her private parts with a glass bottle. The victim was admitted to the district hospital by her family, where her statement was recorded by police during treatment.

During the investigation, Circle Officer (City) Suresh Sankhla arrested the accused, identified as Baldev, on December 8, 2022, and filed the chargesheet before the POCSO Court. The accused has been in judicial custody since his arrest.