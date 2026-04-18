Dholpur Murder Case: Absconding Husband Who Killed Wife Found Dead by Suicide
According to officials, the accused, Dinesh Kushwaha, who had been absconding after allegedly murdering his wife, Mathura Devi, on April 16, took his own life.
Published : April 18, 2026 at 11:08 PM IST
Dholpur: A man accused of brutally killing his wife in Rajasthan’s Dholpur district has died by suicide, police said on Saturday.
According to officials, the accused, Dinesh Kushwaha, who had been absconding after allegedly murdering his wife, Mathura Devi, on April 16, took his own life. Police have taken the body into custody and conducted a post-mortem in the presence of his father.
Assistant Sub-Inspector Ajay Singh said the matter is under detailed investigation.
The incident took place in Bhurapura village under Saipau police station limits, where Dinesh allegedly killed his wife by beating her with sticks and iron rods over suspicions regarding her character. After committing the crime, he fled the scene.
Following the incident, the victim’s family lodged a murder case against him, and police teams led by Circle Officer Anoop Kumar were conducting raids at possible hideouts to trace him.
Police said the accused’s body was later recovered. Preliminary inputs suggest he killed himself out of remorse. The body was sent to the government hospital mortuary, and a forensic team collected evidence from the scene.
Dinesh and Mathura Devi were married in 2011, but their relationship had reportedly been strained, with frequent disputes arising over the husband’s suspicions.
The couple is survived by two children, who have been left orphaned following the incident.
Police said further legal action is underway as part of the ongoing probe.
Suicide Is Not A Solution: If you are having suicidal thoughts, or you are worried about a friend, or you need emotional support, then there is someone who is always there to listen to you. Call the Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences helpline at 9152987821 (available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm).
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