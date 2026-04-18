ETV Bharat / state

Dholpur Murder Case: Absconding Husband Who Killed Wife Found Dead by Suicide

Dholpur: A man accused of brutally killing his wife in Rajasthan’s Dholpur district has died by suicide, police said on Saturday.

According to officials, the accused, Dinesh Kushwaha, who had been absconding after allegedly murdering his wife, Mathura Devi, on April 16, took his own life. Police have taken the body into custody and conducted a post-mortem in the presence of his father.

Assistant Sub-Inspector Ajay Singh said the matter is under detailed investigation.

The incident took place in Bhurapura village under Saipau police station limits, where Dinesh allegedly killed his wife by beating her with sticks and iron rods over suspicions regarding her character. After committing the crime, he fled the scene.

Following the incident, the victim’s family lodged a murder case against him, and police teams led by Circle Officer Anoop Kumar were conducting raids at possible hideouts to trace him.