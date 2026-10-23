ETV Bharat / state

Dholes Were Last Seen In Uttarakhand In 2018. Now, Experts Want To Reintroduce These Wild Dogs In The State's Forests

File photo of an Asiatic wild dog captured in Uttarakhand ( ETV Bharat )

Dehradun: Once commonly seen in the forests of Uttarakhand, wild dogs have not been spotted for a long time. Now, wildlife conservationists and biodiversity experts are raising concerns regarding the survival of this species in the state.

They say wild dogs are a vital component of the forest ecosystem and its food chain; that their potential extinction is bound to disrupt the natural balance of wildlife in the state's forests. This has prompted serious deliberation about the challenges of wildlife conservation, protection of species, and the possibility of reintroducing these animals into the state's forests.

Bilal Habib, a senior scientist at the Wildlife Institute of India (WII) in Dehradun, said, "Efforts should be made to reintroduce wild dogs, as they are a vital component of the ecosystem. Until about 15-20 years ago, they were still observed in certain parts of Uttarakhand." Asiatic Wild Dog Or Dhole The Asiatic wild dog, also known as the 'dhole' (Cuon alpinus), is found in various forest regions across India. Its primary distribution ranges include the Western and Eastern Ghats, the forests of Central India, and Northeast India. Its presence has been documented in forest areas across Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Central India. Studies have also been conducted in regions like Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, and Sikkim. In the Himalayas, their population is reported to be relatively small and fragmented. The International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List of Threatened Species classifies the Asiatic wild dog as 'endangered'. It faces conservation challenges not only in India but throughout its entire natural range. Pack Hunters That Live In Social Groups A key characteristic of wild dogs is that they live in social groups and hunt cooperatively. During a hunt, the pack pursues its target, aiming to exhaust the animal before capturing it. Their diet includes species like chital, sambar, and other medium-sized ungulates (animals with hooves). Their dietary preferences vary from one forest to another, depending on the availability of prey. Habitat In Uttarakhand Himalayas At one time, these animals were known to inhabit areas ranging from the Dhaulkhand region of the Rajaji Tiger Reserve to the Jim Corbett National Park. According to individuals who have long observed wildlife behaviour and the forest environment, wild dogs were frequently sighted in various areas as recently as 15-20 years ago. Today, however, there is no recent evidence of their presence in these regions.