Dholes Were Last Seen In Uttarakhand In 2018. Now, Experts Want To Reintroduce These Wild Dogs In The State's Forests
Dhole packs were sighted in the Dhaulkhand region of Rajaji Tiger Reserve to Corbett National Park until only 15-20 years ago, conservationists tell Naveen Uniyal.
Published : October 23, 2026 at 4:16 PM IST
Dehradun: Once commonly seen in the forests of Uttarakhand, wild dogs have not been spotted for a long time. Now, wildlife conservationists and biodiversity experts are raising concerns regarding the survival of this species in the state.
They say wild dogs are a vital component of the forest ecosystem and its food chain; that their potential extinction is bound to disrupt the natural balance of wildlife in the state's forests. This has prompted serious deliberation about the challenges of wildlife conservation, protection of species, and the possibility of reintroducing these animals into the state's forests.
Bilal Habib, a senior scientist at the Wildlife Institute of India (WII) in Dehradun, said, "Efforts should be made to reintroduce wild dogs, as they are a vital component of the ecosystem. Until about 15-20 years ago, they were still observed in certain parts of Uttarakhand."
Asiatic Wild Dog Or Dhole
The Asiatic wild dog, also known as the 'dhole' (Cuon alpinus), is found in various forest regions across India. Its primary distribution ranges include the Western and Eastern Ghats, the forests of Central India, and Northeast India. Its presence has been documented in forest areas across Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Central India. Studies have also been conducted in regions like Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, and Sikkim. In the Himalayas, their population is reported to be relatively small and fragmented.
The International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List of Threatened Species classifies the Asiatic wild dog as 'endangered'. It faces conservation challenges not only in India but throughout its entire natural range.
Pack Hunters That Live In Social Groups
A key characteristic of wild dogs is that they live in social groups and hunt cooperatively. During a hunt, the pack pursues its target, aiming to exhaust the animal before capturing it.
Their diet includes species like chital, sambar, and other medium-sized ungulates (animals with hooves). Their dietary preferences vary from one forest to another, depending on the availability of prey.
Habitat In Uttarakhand Himalayas
At one time, these animals were known to inhabit areas ranging from the Dhaulkhand region of the Rajaji Tiger Reserve to the Jim Corbett National Park. According to individuals who have long observed wildlife behaviour and the forest environment, wild dogs were frequently sighted in various areas as recently as 15-20 years ago. Today, however, there is no recent evidence of their presence in these regions.
It is reported that a significant population of wild dogs existed in the Dhaulkhand area until the 1980s. They lived in packs and hunted prey like chital and sambar deer, and other wildlife. Although no official records exist regarding their exact numbers in the past, their presence is well-documented.
Wildlife expert Rajiv Mehta said, "During the 1980s, there was a significant population of wild dogs in Rajaji Tiger Reserve, which gradually dwindled. Due to persistent development projects and growth of human settlements in and around this region, the species has disappeared and is no longer seen here."
Presence Captured On Camera Traps In 2018
A study conducted by researchers at the WII in Dehradun provided significant insights into the historical presence of wild dogs in Uttarakhand. A research paper, titled Recent records of dhole in Uttarakhand, published in the journal Mammalia in 2018, reported the capture of images of Asiatic wild dogs via camera traps in the Kheda Tal area of Uttar Kashi district.
The 2018 report by the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA), titled Status of Leopards, Co-predators and Megaherbivores in India, also lists wild dogs as an endangered species. According to the report, the decline in its historical range is attributed to factors like loss of forest cover, fall in availability of prey, and increased human activity near forest areas.
Dholes Are Disappearing, Need To Be Conserved
Various studies have identified factors like habitat loss, decline in prey species numbers, human interference, and the spread of diseases from domestic dogs, as primary reasons for the shrinking range of the wild dogs. The expansion of roads, human settlements, and other activities within forest areas can disrupt the movement of wildlife. Furthermore, contact with free-roaming domestic dogs poses a risk of diseases like rabies and canine distemper.
Much like in the rest of the country, efforts are underway in Uttarakhand to address the plight of various threatened wildlife species, including initiatives for their rehabilitation. Wildlife experts emphasise the need for similar interventions for wild dogs.
There is ongoing concern regarding the deteriorating ecological balance within forest ecosystems, which, experts believe, can be partially reversed with the arrival of wild dogs. Experts believe Uttarakhand should undertake an initiative to bring them back to the Garhwal and Kumaon forests.
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