Jharkhand :Dhodrahi In Palamu Infamously Gets Identified As Village Of Widows
More than 20 men from Scheduled Caste families have allegedly died after being afflicted with tuberculosis.
Published : June 11, 2026 at 5:41 PM IST
Palamu: It is very difficult to spot a man in Dhodrahi village in Ramgarh block of Jharkhand's Palamu district. One only comes across women and children. This village has infamously come to be known as a village of widows where tuberculosis (TB) is said to have killed over 20 men. Ironically, no women and children have been infected with the disease. When brought to their notice, the authorities have promised to investigate the deaths.
Located about 45 km from the divisional headquarters of Medininagar, Dhodrahi village is a part of Huntar panchayat of Ramgarh block. This Scheduled Caste dominated village is home to approximately 25 families of which over 20 have lost men to the dreaded disease. There are no adult males in these families. One more resident is currently battling TB.
TB is an infectious bacterial disease primarily affecting the lungs, caused by Mycobacterium tuberculosis.
It is learnt that many families from Dhodrahi village have migrated after the deaths. Many women have left the village with their children after their husbands' deaths. Their doors are locked. According to the local villagers, people have died one by one over the last one decade falling prey to TB.
The locals revealed that most of the men from Dhodrahi village used to work in the stone mines in Karwandiya in Rohtas district of Bihar. Many fell ill there and later died. They said that migration of villagers to the Karwandiya area began in 2013-14 and deaths because of TB started in 2016-17.
Following the demise of the men, the women of the village currently work as labourers in brick kilns and at other places. Many of the children are also working as labourers.
Leelavathi Devi lost her husband to TB four years ago. One of her sons also died from the disease. Leelavathi and her daughter-in-law are jointly managing the family. She explained, “My husband went to work as a labourer in Karwandiya. Later, he fell ill. With no employment at home, he had gone to break stones.”
She disclosed that he died of TB around five years ago. “He received treatment but never recovered. The village is populated by widows. Many villagers have died from TB and the cause of TB in the village remains uninvestigated," she claimed.
Bachni Devi also lost her husband to TB in 2017. She now supports her six children by collecting mahua flowers and working as a labourer. She told ETV Bharat that her husband died of tuberculosis in 2017. "Two other women are widows in the locality where I live. Most of the women in the other hamlets are also widows," she said.
Batia Kuanar's husband also met with the same fate. She disclosed that he had gone to work and had fallen sick after returning. He could not recover and died.
"There are no employment opportunities in the village, and many women have become widows," she related.
With the death of their male partners, the women have been burdened with the responsibility of running their homes. Tetri Kunwar rued, “Men are dying from TB as soon as they become adults. The women are working here and there to somehow manage their families. They have to leave their small children at home."
The nearest government school is about 2 km away while the health centre is at a distance of 3 km. A river flows through the village. There are brick kilns nearby where the women work as labourers.
One of the villagers, Shila Devi disclosed that after her neighbour Bhoda Bhuiyan’s death, his wife Usha Devi left the village. "The deaths of the men have left families destitute, and the villagers are deeply distressed. In the last few years, several villagers have died from TB including Birendra Bhuiyan, Bitan Bhuiyan, Sukan Bhuiyan, Ramraj Bhuiyan, Banshi Bhuiyan, Bhikhari Bhuiyan, Parameshwar Bhuiyan, Bhoda Bhuiyan, Shravan Bhuiyan and Pachu Bhuiyan," she disclosed.
Sources said that three TB patients had been found in the village during a screening for TB in 2022. They also said that no efforts were made to integrate their widows and children into the mainstream and rehabilitate them.
Since 2022, no medical camps have been organised in the village, nor has anyone been tested for TB. A large number of villagers in the area also consume alcohol.
On being asked about the prevailing scenario, Palamu Civil Surgeon Dr. Anil Kumar Srivastava said that the Health Department would organise a special medical camp in Dhodrahi area. The villagers will be screened with the help of an X-ray machine.
"An investigation will be conducted into the cause of the villagers' deaths. It will also be investigated whether the deaths were due to any other disease besides TB. The question is why is TB affecting only men, not women or children? This issue will also be investigated. Only three cases of TB were found during the 2022 survey," said Srivastava.
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