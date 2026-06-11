ETV Bharat / state

Jharkhand :Dhodrahi In Palamu Infamously Gets Identified As Village Of Widows

Palamu: It is very difficult to spot a man in Dhodrahi village in Ramgarh block of Jharkhand's Palamu district. One only comes across women and children. This village has infamously come to be known as a village of widows where tuberculosis (TB) is said to have killed over 20 men. Ironically, no women and children have been infected with the disease. When brought to their notice, the authorities have promised to investigate the deaths.

Located about 45 km from the divisional headquarters of Medininagar, Dhodrahi village is a part of Huntar panchayat of Ramgarh block. This Scheduled Caste dominated village is home to approximately 25 families of which over 20 have lost men to the dreaded disease. There are no adult males in these families. One more resident is currently battling TB.

A view of Dhodrahi village in Jharkhand (ETV Bharat)

TB is an infectious bacterial disease primarily affecting the lungs, caused by Mycobacterium tuberculosis.

It is learnt that many families from Dhodrahi village have migrated after the deaths. Many women have left the village with their children after their husbands' deaths. Their doors are locked. According to the local villagers, people have died one by one over the last one decade falling prey to TB.

The locals revealed that most of the men from Dhodrahi village used to work in the stone mines in Karwandiya in Rohtas district of Bihar. Many fell ill there and later died. They said that migration of villagers to the Karwandiya area began in 2013-14 and deaths because of TB started in 2016-17.

Following the demise of the men, the women of the village currently work as labourers in brick kilns and at other places. Many of the children are also working as labourers.

A house in Dhodrahi village in Jharkhand (ETV Bharat)

Leelavathi Devi lost her husband to TB four years ago. One of her sons also died from the disease. Leelavathi and her daughter-in-law are jointly managing the family. She explained, “My husband went to work as a labourer in Karwandiya. Later, he fell ill. With no employment at home, he had gone to break stones.”