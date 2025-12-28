Dhirendra Shastri's Hanuman Katha Event Draws Millions In Chhattisgarh; CM Sai, Assembly Speaker Raman Singh Attend
Published : December 28, 2025 at 11:48 AM IST
Bhilai: Spiritual preacher Dhirendra Shastri is currently in Chhattisgarh, leading a special Hanuman Katha event at Jayanti Stadium in Bhilai. The five-day event, beginning on Thursday, draws millions of devotees from across the state, prompting police to implement extra vigilance and special security measures.
On Saturday, Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai and Assembly Speaker Raman Singh also attended the event and sat among the devotees to listen to the Hanuman Katha from Shashtri. They received a warm welcome from the organisers and senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader, Saroj Pandey.
“It is a great fortune for Chhattisgarh that Pandit Dhirendra Krishna Shastri ji is holding a divine discourse in Bhilai. A large number of people are coming to listen to the Hanuman Katha from Baba. I have also had the good fortune to be here,” Sai said.
The chief minister thanked the organisers for the arrangements and the divine discourse by the head priest of Bageshwar Dham. He said that organising the Hanuman Katha in the city of Mata Kaushalya and the land of penance of Mata Shabari is a significant religious event.
“The event is a fair of spiritual energy and devotion in the city of Bhilai. It has given people the good fortune of experiencing something akin to bathing in the Ganges,” he said. “They have so far facilitated the pilgrimage of more than 38,000 devotees to Ayodhya. The government is striving to ensure that everyone gets an opportunity to visit Ayodhya under the Ram Lalla Darshan Yojana,” he said.
Commenting on former Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel’s criticism of the preachers, Chief Minister Sai said that Pandit Shastri was enhancing the glory of India's culture at the international level, while some people's expressions reflect their “narrow-minded thinking”.
Speaker Singh also expressed happiness over the event and his attendance. “It is a matter of great joy for the people of Bhilai that they are receiving the spiritual benefit of listening to the Hanuman Katha from Baba Bageshwar Dham,” he said.
Sunday marked the fourth day of the Hanuman Katha by Shashtri, who is also the head priest of Baba Bageshwar Dham, at the Jayanti Stadium, Bhilai. A day earlier, the Shastri's arrival triggered controversy after he deboarded a government aircraft, with an on-duty police officer touching his feet at the airport. Congress termed it "misuse of public money."
The BJP, however, defended the cop's act as "personal faith" and accused the Opposition party of being against the Sanatana Dharma. Shastri, accompanied by State Minister Guru Khushwant Saheb, arrived in Raipur on Thursday for a religious discourse in Bhilai town in Durg district.
