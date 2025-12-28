ETV Bharat / state

Dhirendra Shastri's Hanuman Katha Event Draws Millions In Chhattisgarh; CM Sai, Assembly Speaker Raman Singh Attend

Bhilai: Spiritual preacher Dhirendra Shastri is currently in Chhattisgarh, leading a special Hanuman Katha event at Jayanti Stadium in Bhilai. The five-day event, beginning on Thursday, draws millions of devotees from across the state, prompting police to implement extra vigilance and special security measures.

On Saturday, Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai and Assembly Speaker Raman Singh also attended the event and sat among the devotees to listen to the Hanuman Katha from Shashtri. They received a warm welcome from the organisers and senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader, Saroj Pandey.

“It is a great fortune for Chhattisgarh that Pandit Dhirendra Krishna Shastri ji is holding a divine discourse in Bhilai. A large number of people are coming to listen to the Hanuman Katha from Baba. I have also had the good fortune to be here,” Sai said.

Dhirendra Shastri's Hanuman Katha Event Draws Millions In Chhattisgarh; CM Sai, Assembly Speaker Raman Singh Attend (ETV Bharat)

The chief minister thanked the organisers for the arrangements and the divine discourse by the head priest of Bageshwar Dham. He said that organising the Hanuman Katha in the city of Mata Kaushalya and the land of penance of Mata Shabari is a significant religious event.