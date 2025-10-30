ETV Bharat / state

Bageshwar Dham's Pt Dhirendra Shastri Stresses Need To Strengthen Nationalism, Hindutva In Country

Palwal: Pt Dhirendra Shastri, the head priest of Baba Bageshwar Dham on Thursday said people must rise above casteism and strengthen nationalism and Hindutva in the country.

Speaking at a function to celebrate Gopashtami festival in Hodal, a sub-division of Palwal in Haryana, he said soon people wearing caps will be in majority in Braj region as well. However, he immediately clarified that his statement was not directed towards a particular community. "We also wear caps. We must respect India and its culture. We must rise above casteism and discrimination and become Sanatanis," he said.

Shastri also warned those who are allegedly threatening to stop his padayatra. "People are threatening to go to court to stop the padayatra. We wish to tell you that in the next 15-20 years, India's geography will change, and Indians will be seen fighting to save their culture," he said.

He said awareness on Sanatan unity by rising above casteism and discrimination is the need of the hour. Bageshwar Dham has planned a 'Sanatan Ekta Padayatra' to spread the message of Sanatan culture, unity, and social harmony on November 7. The padayatra is slated to start from Chhatarpur Temple, Delhi, and conclude at Shri Banke Bihari Temple at Vrindavan. F

Faridabad DC Vikram Singh held a meeting with officials regarding preparations for the proposed route and overnight stays. Singh said the padayatra's first stop will be at the Jeerakheda Temple, with an overnight halt.