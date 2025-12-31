'Dhirendra Shastri Comes To Chhattisgarh For Money, Spreads Superstition', Says Bhupesh Baghel
Bhupesh Baghel has accused the BJP and RSS for the rising incidents of communal violence and mob lynching.
Published : December 31, 2025 at 12:48 PM IST
Bharatpur: Former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Wednesday questioned self-styled godman Dhirendra Krishna Shastri's alleged powers to heal the sick, saying if issuing a 'slip' could cure a disease there would be no use of hospitals. Baghel alleged that Shastri, who never narrates the Bhagwat Gita, is spreading superstition through strange rituals.
"Dhirendra Shastri is neither a Bhagavatacharya nor does he narrate the Bhagavad Gita. There are hundreds of Brahmin priests in Chhattisgarh who travel from one village to another, narrating the Bhagavad Gita, talking about devotion and knowledge, and connecting people with God. But people like Dhirendra Shastri are performing strange rituals, issuing slips, and claiming to cure people with these slips. He is simply spreading superstition and doing injustice to people," he said in Chhattisgarh's Bharatpur district.
Baghel challenged Shastri to stop receiving donations from people if he has the courage. "These people are coming to Chhattisgarh only for money," he said.
Launching a sharp attack on spiritual narrator Pandit Pradeep Mishra, Baghel said, "Calling Amit Shah an avatar of Shiva is not faith, but a direct political propaganda."
The former CM also held the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) responsible for the increasing incidents of violence and mob lynching in the country. "The BJP and RSS members are instilling hatred in people's minds, creating an atmosphere of fear and insecurity in society. In poll-bound states, BJP and RSS members are spreading hatred by falsely labelling people as 'Bangladeshis'," he added.
Attributing the growing communal and caste tensions in the country to the BJP and RSS, Baghel said, "A man from Chhattisgarh was murdered after being mistaken for a Bangladeshi. This incident is a direct result of the influence of the RSS and its hate-mongering political messages. If hate politics continues in the country, such unfortunate and horrific incidents will keep happening".
He urged the state government and political parties to take strict action against offenders and intensify efforts to maintain brotherhood and peace among people.
