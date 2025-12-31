ETV Bharat / state

'Dhirendra Shastri Comes To Chhattisgarh For Money, Spreads Superstition', Says Bhupesh Baghel

Bharatpur: Former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Wednesday questioned self-styled godman Dhirendra Krishna Shastri's alleged powers to heal the sick, saying if issuing a 'slip' could cure a disease there would be no use of hospitals. Baghel alleged that Shastri, who never narrates the Bhagwat Gita, is spreading superstition through strange rituals.

"Dhirendra Shastri is neither a Bhagavatacharya nor does he narrate the Bhagavad Gita. There are hundreds of Brahmin priests in Chhattisgarh who travel from one village to another, narrating the Bhagavad Gita, talking about devotion and knowledge, and connecting people with God. But people like Dhirendra Shastri are performing strange rituals, issuing slips, and claiming to cure people with these slips. He is simply spreading superstition and doing injustice to people," he said in Chhattisgarh's Bharatpur district.

Baghel challenged Shastri to stop receiving donations from people if he has the courage. "These people are coming to Chhattisgarh only for money," he said.

Launching a sharp attack on spiritual narrator Pandit Pradeep Mishra, Baghel said, "Calling Amit Shah an avatar of Shiva is not faith, but a direct political propaganda."