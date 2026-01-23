Dhenkanal Pastor Assault Case Takes Twist As Forced Conversion Allegations Surface
Published : January 23, 2026 at 10:13 PM IST
Dhenkanal: Allegations of brutal assault on a Christian pastor in Odisha’s Dhenkanal district have triggered nationwide debate, even as counter-allegations of forced religious conversion against the same pastor have added a new dimension to the case.
The incident reportedly took place in the Parajang area of Dhenkanal district. A case has been registered at the Parajang Police Station, and police have launched an investigation into the matter, which now involves serious and conflicting claims from both sides.
According to the complaint filed by the pastor’s wife, her husband, Bipin Bihari Naik, was subjected to inhuman torture by a group of youths. She alleged that on January 4, her husband had gone to Parajang village and was praying inside a house for the recovery of a person’s health when 15 to 20 youths allegedly stormed in and assaulted him with sticks.
The complainant further alleged that the attackers forced him to wear a garland of footwear and paraded him through the village streets. They also applied vermilion on his head at a Hanuman temple. He was also compelled to drink drain water and cow-dung mixed water. While a written complaint has been submitted, the pastor’s family has reportedly stayed away from the media since the incident.
However, the case has taken a turn with residents of the area levelling counter-allegations against the pastor. Some locals, including Sushama Naik and Harekrushna Naik of Parajang, have claimed that the pastor was attempting religious conversion by offering inducements such as assurances of good health, financial stability, and divine blessings. They alleged that vulnerable and poor families were being targeted and persuaded to convert to Christianity through repeated visits and promises.
Police sources said the pastor, originally from the Bagedia police station area in Angul district, had been living with his family in a rented house at Kandarsingha village under Parajang police limits. Reportedly, the family has now vacated the house.
Based on the wife’s complaint, Parajang police registered Case No. 41/2026 on January 13, 2026, under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including Sections 115(2), 126(2), 190, 191(2), 191(3), and 351(2).
Abhinav Sonkar, Superintendent of Police, Dhenkanal, said that initially four persons were detained for questioning, followed by five more, and that the investigation is ongoing to ascertain the true sequence of events.
