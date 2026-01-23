ETV Bharat / state

Dhenkanal Pastor Assault Case Takes Twist As Forced Conversion Allegations Surface

Dhenkanal: Allegations of brutal assault on a Christian pastor in Odisha’s Dhenkanal district have triggered nationwide debate, even as counter-allegations of forced religious conversion against the same pastor have added a new dimension to the case.

The incident reportedly took place in the Parajang area of Dhenkanal district. A case has been registered at the Parajang Police Station, and police have launched an investigation into the matter, which now involves serious and conflicting claims from both sides.

According to the complaint filed by the pastor’s wife, her husband, Bipin Bihari Naik, was subjected to inhuman torture by a group of youths. She alleged that on January 4, her husband had gone to Parajang village and was praying inside a house for the recovery of a person’s health when 15 to 20 youths allegedly stormed in and assaulted him with sticks.

The complainant further alleged that the attackers forced him to wear a garland of footwear and paraded him through the village streets. They also applied vermilion on his head at a Hanuman temple. He was also compelled to drink drain water and cow-dung mixed water. While a written complaint has been submitted, the pastor’s family has reportedly stayed away from the media since the incident.