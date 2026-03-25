Dheemals, A Forgotten Tribe on the Margins of North Bengal's Electoral Calculus
Dheemal tribe's struggle for recognition and survival remains invisible in the political narrative of North Bengal, writes Subhadeep Roy Nandi
Published : March 25, 2026 at 7:57 PM IST
Naxalbari: In Bengal's politics, all talk about development and welfare is mostly overshadowed by the arithmetic of religion, caste, and identity. Electoral promises, too, are often calibrated along these lines, where numerical strength determines political attention. The more the votes, the greater the outreach; the fewer the numbers, the deeper the neglect. Caught in this relentless churn are communities that remain electorally insignificant but socially and culturally invaluable.
Meet the Dheemal tribe, one of the smallest indigenous groups in India, whose quiet struggle for recognition and survival continues to remain largely invisible in the political narrative of North Bengal.
As West Bengal heads into the first phase of its Assembly elections on April 23, political parties have intensified their campaigns across regions. From urban centres to remote villages, candidates are making sweeping promises, pledging solutions to long-standing issues. Yet, for many, the gap between promise and delivery is neither new nor surprising. A popular adage captures this cyclical pattern: before elections, leaders court voters with folded hands; post elections, the same leaders become distant and unapproachable.
In the Naxalbari block near Siliguri, an area steeped in political history, small clusters of Dheemal families are scattered across remote villages. Their existence is documented primarily through oral narratives and very limited academic research. For decades, their struggle has centred not on political dominance, but on the fundamental need to preserve their identity.
Marginal Presence in Vote-Bank Politics
The Dheemal population currently stands at around 1,800, with approximately 750 to 800 registered voters. Several names remain excluded or under review due to documentation gaps. This limited electoral weight has effectively kept them outside the focus of mainstream political strategies. Despite receiving little support from the central government, they have benefited from various schemes of the state government, such as Banglar Awas Yojana, Lakshmir Bhandar, Yuvashree, and Kanyashree.
Under the Amader Para Amader Samadhan scheme, roads have recently been built in their villages, along with street lighting. The Siliguri Mahakuma Parishad has ensured electricity and drinking water. Health centres and child education centres have also been set up.
While the Dheemals have marginally benefited from these schemes and projects, these interventions have not addressed their core demand, which is recognition as a Scheduled Tribe under the Sixth Schedule. These incremental gains have also not translated into long-term socio-economic security.
Recognition and Representation
The Dheemal community’s primary demand is official recognition as a Scheduled Tribe. Such recognition would enable access to reservations in education and employment, significantly altering their socio-economic prospects. Community leaders allege that despite repeated appeals, their concerns have not received adequate political attention. Discontent is also directed at the local MLA and current BJP candidate from the Matigara-Naxalbari Assembly constituency, Anandamay Barman. Dheemals claim that his presence in the area has been largely limited to the election season. There was also hope that with the BJP in power at the Centre, their demand for Scheduled Tribe status would be taken up. That hope, they say, has now turned into disappointment.
Garjan Mallik, secretary of the Dheemal Janajati Astitva Raksha Kalyan Samiti, said, "We are an ancient tribe. Recognition under the Sixth Schedule is very important for us. That is our main demand. If we get that recognition, most of our problems will be solved. We will get reservations in education and jobs. We have been demanding this for a long time. We have informed the local BJP MLA several times, but nothing has been done. He came to ask for votes during the last election, but after that, we have not seen him in the area."
Responding to the allegations, Anandamay Barman says, "It is true that the demand for Sixth Schedule recognition by the Dheemal community is longstanding. If we come to power this time, we will fulfil that demand. Along with recognition, we will also work for their social and cultural development. However, the allegation that I do not visit the area is incorrect. I am in constant touch with them and visit them from time to time."
Rinki Mallik, a woman from the community, said, "Preserving our language and culture has become the most difficult task. The MLA does not come to the area. Whoever wins this time, we want them to sincerely help us achieve our demands." Echoing similar concerns, Sanjib Mallik, a youth from the community, said, "Some of us have managed to get an education, but there are no job opportunities. We have demanded Scheduled Tribe recognition. The state government has solved some of our problems, but the MLA has done nothing. He came during the last election to ask for votes, but has not returned since."
Among the Dheemals, skepticism persists
Women from the community point to the erosion of their language and cultural practices, while the youth highlight the lack of employment opportunities despite limited access to education. Many feel that while state-level schemes have offered partial relief, local political representation has failed to translate into sustained engagement.
Identity Shaping Strategy
The Dheemals’ marginalisation needs to be understood within the broader political dynamics of North Bengal, a region where identity politics plays a decisive role. The area is home to a mosaic of ethnic groups, including Rajbanshis, Gorkhas, Adivasis, and various smaller tribes, each with distinct political aspirations. Demands for recognition, whether in the form of Scheduled Tribe status, regional autonomy, or linguistic identity, have long shaped electoral strategies here. Larger communities often command greater political bargaining power, leaving smaller groups like the Dheemals at a disadvantage.
For major political parties, the focus tends to remain on blocks that can decisively influence electoral outcomes. In such a scenario, micro-communities struggle to find a voice unless their concerns align with broader regional movements.
A Tale of Migration and Adaptation
Historical accounts trace the origins of the Dheemal tribe to regions near the Yangtze and Yellow rivers in China. Traditionally nomadic and forest-dwelling, they relied on shifting cultivation, hunting, and fishing for sustenance. Over time, migration brought them to Assam and eventually to the Himalayan foothills of North Bengal. It was only in the last two centuries that they began settling permanently in areas around Naxalbari. Initially unfamiliar with settled agriculture and permanent housing, they gradually adapted by interacting with neighbouring communities such as the Toto, Mech, and the Rajbanshi. Inter-community marriages later became a strategy for survival, particularly as internal marriage practices led to a decline in population. Today, their numbers have grown modestly, but concerns about cultural dilution and identity loss remain.
The Dheemals have a distinct linguistic identity, with their language known as Bhate Barmeli. It remains the primary mode of communication within the community, though its survival is increasingly under threat. Their cultural practices are equally unique. Traditional attire, indigenous musical instruments, and a food culture centred around pork and fermented beverages define their way of life. Unlike many other communities, they do not worship idols; instead revering nature as a divine force. Their most significant ritual, the Gram Puja, coincides with the period of Durga Puja, but follows its own distinct traditions. Rituals centred around rivers and trees further reflect their deep ecological connection.
Unfulfilled Aspirations
Beyond recognition, the Dheemals have articulated a set of clear demands, which include inclusion of their settlements in tourism circuits, with homestay initiatives to create sustainable livelihoods, introduction of primary education in their native language to preserve linguistic heritage, and scholarships for higher education to prevent early entry into unskilled labour. Despite these proposals by the tribe to political leadership, progress has been slow.
Spread across 18 remote villages in the Naxalbari block, the Dheemals inhabit a geographical stretch of barely 2sqkm. Their small numbers may limit their electoral significance, but their struggle underscores a larger question about the inclusiveness of democratic politics.
As elections come and go, their aspirations briefly find mention before fading into obscurity. Yet, the desire to live with dignity, to preserve their identity while accessing opportunities, remains unwavering. In the grand theatre of Bengal's electoral politics, the Dheemals may not influence outcomes. But their story serves as a reminder that democracy is not merely about numbers, but about ensuring that even the smallest voices are heard.
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