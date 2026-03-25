ETV Bharat / state

Dheemals, A Forgotten Tribe on the Margins of North Bengal's Electoral Calculus

Naxalbari: In Bengal's politics, all talk about development and welfare is mostly overshadowed by the arithmetic of religion, caste, and identity. Electoral promises, too, are often calibrated along these lines, where numerical strength determines political attention. The more the votes, the greater the outreach; the fewer the numbers, the deeper the neglect. Caught in this relentless churn are communities that remain electorally insignificant but socially and culturally invaluable.

Meet the Dheemal tribe, one of the smallest indigenous groups in India, whose quiet struggle for recognition and survival continues to remain largely invisible in the political narrative of North Bengal.

As West Bengal heads into the first phase of its Assembly elections on April 23, political parties have intensified their campaigns across regions. From urban centres to remote villages, candidates are making sweeping promises, pledging solutions to long-standing issues. Yet, for many, the gap between promise and delivery is neither new nor surprising. A popular adage captures this cyclical pattern: before elections, leaders court voters with folded hands; post elections, the same leaders become distant and unapproachable.

In the Naxalbari block near Siliguri, an area steeped in political history, small clusters of Dheemal families are scattered across remote villages. Their existence is documented primarily through oral narratives and very limited academic research. For decades, their struggle has centred not on political dominance, but on the fundamental need to preserve their identity.

People dancing from the community of Dheemal Tribe in North Bengal (ETV Bharat)

Marginal Presence in Vote-Bank Politics

The Dheemal population currently stands at around 1,800, with approximately 750 to 800 registered voters. Several names remain excluded or under review due to documentation gaps. This limited electoral weight has effectively kept them outside the focus of mainstream political strategies. Despite receiving little support from the central government, they have benefited from various schemes of the state government, such as Banglar Awas Yojana, Lakshmir Bhandar, Yuvashree, and Kanyashree.

Under the Amader Para Amader Samadhan scheme, roads have recently been built in their villages, along with street lighting. The Siliguri Mahakuma Parishad has ensured electricity and drinking water. Health centres and child education centres have also been set up.

While the Dheemals have marginally benefited from these schemes and projects, these interventions have not addressed their core demand, which is recognition as a Scheduled Tribe under the Sixth Schedule. These incremental gains have also not translated into long-term socio-economic security.

Recognition and Representation

The Dheemal community’s primary demand is official recognition as a Scheduled Tribe. Such recognition would enable access to reservations in education and employment, significantly altering their socio-economic prospects. Community leaders allege that despite repeated appeals, their concerns have not received adequate political attention. Discontent is also directed at the local MLA and current BJP candidate from the Matigara-Naxalbari Assembly constituency, Anandamay Barman. Dheemals claim that his presence in the area has been largely limited to the election season. There was also hope that with the BJP in power at the Centre, their demand for Scheduled Tribe status would be taken up. That hope, they say, has now turned into disappointment.

Garjan Mallik, secretary of the Dheemal Janajati Astitva Raksha Kalyan Samiti, said, "We are an ancient tribe. Recognition under the Sixth Schedule is very important for us. That is our main demand. If we get that recognition, most of our problems will be solved. We will get reservations in education and jobs. We have been demanding this for a long time. We have informed the local BJP MLA several times, but nothing has been done. He came to ask for votes during the last election, but after that, we have not seen him in the area."

Responding to the allegations, Anandamay Barman says, "It is true that the demand for Sixth Schedule recognition by the Dheemal community is longstanding. If we come to power this time, we will fulfil that demand. Along with recognition, we will also work for their social and cultural development. However, the allegation that I do not visit the area is incorrect. I am in constant touch with them and visit them from time to time."