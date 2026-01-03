ETV Bharat / state

Dharamshala College Student Death Case: UGC Forms Fact-Finding Committee, Assures Guilty Won't Be Spared As Parents Seek Justice

SP Kangra Ashok Rattan said they received a complaint and, after verifying it, filed an FIR on Thursday evening under Section 115, 3(5) and 75 and the Ragging Act of BNS. ( ETV Bharat )

Dharamshala: The University Grants Commission (UGC) has taken serious cognisance of the death of the 19-year-old college student who allegedly faced ragging by senior students and sexual harassment by a professor at a government college in Himachal Pradesh.

The UGC, in a statement released on Saturday, announced that it will constitute a fact-finding committee and assured that those found guilty would not be spared. "The University Grants Commission has taken serious cognisance of the tragic suicide at the Government. Degree College, Dharamshala. It has been decided to constitute a Fact-Finding Committee. The UGC assures that culprits will not be spared and that stringent action will follow. Student safety is paramount," the UGC said.

Three students of the government college in Dharamshala have been booked for ragging and voluntarily causing hurt, while the accused professor has been booked for sexual harassment of the student who died on December 26, police said on Friday.

The case gained momentum after a video purportedly recorded by the student before her death began circulating on social media. In the footage, the student identifies the accused professor by name, alleging he subjected her to "indecent acts", intimidation, and harassment. She also recounts alleged ragging and assault by the students.

The deceased student's father told police that his daughter was assaulted and intimidated on September 18, 2025, by three fellow female students. He also accused a college professor of engaging in indecent acts with his daughter.

According to the complaint, these incidents left the student traumatised and deeply fearful, leading to depression and serious health complications. Her condition worsened despite treatment at multiple hospitals, and she died during treatment at a hospital in Ludhiana on December 26, 2025.

The student's death has sparked outrage, with her grieving parents demanding justice.