Dharamshala College Student Death Case: UGC Forms Fact-Finding Committee, Assures Guilty Won't Be Spared As Parents Seek Justice
Published : January 3, 2026 at 9:50 AM IST
Dharamshala: The University Grants Commission (UGC) has taken serious cognisance of the death of the 19-year-old college student who allegedly faced ragging by senior students and sexual harassment by a professor at a government college in Himachal Pradesh.
The UGC, in a statement released on Saturday, announced that it will constitute a fact-finding committee and assured that those found guilty would not be spared. "The University Grants Commission has taken serious cognisance of the tragic suicide at the Government. Degree College, Dharamshala. It has been decided to constitute a Fact-Finding Committee. The UGC assures that culprits will not be spared and that stringent action will follow. Student safety is paramount," the UGC said.
Three students of the government college in Dharamshala have been booked for ragging and voluntarily causing hurt, while the accused professor has been booked for sexual harassment of the student who died on December 26, police said on Friday.
The case gained momentum after a video purportedly recorded by the student before her death began circulating on social media. In the footage, the student identifies the accused professor by name, alleging he subjected her to "indecent acts", intimidation, and harassment. She also recounts alleged ragging and assault by the students.
The deceased student's father told police that his daughter was assaulted and intimidated on September 18, 2025, by three fellow female students. He also accused a college professor of engaging in indecent acts with his daughter.
According to the complaint, these incidents left the student traumatised and deeply fearful, leading to depression and serious health complications. Her condition worsened despite treatment at multiple hospitals, and she died during treatment at a hospital in Ludhiana on December 26, 2025.
The student's death has sparked outrage, with her grieving parents demanding justice.
"My daughter is no more. I need justice. The accused girls and the professor should be punished. What happened to my kid should not happen to anybody else," the victim's father was quoted as saying by ANI.
The victim's mother said she wants a thorough investigation into the case. "All the accused should be arrested. I want justice...May this never happen to anyone’s child," she said while speaking to ANI.
The father said the family could not immediately approach the police due to the shock of their daughter's illness and death. However, a complaint regarding ragging and harassment had been registered earlier through the Chief Minister's helpline on December 20. Both parents have appealed for strict action against those responsible, stating that their daughter's suffering must not go unpunished.
Police have since registered an FIR against three girl students and one professor under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) and the Himachal Pradesh Educational Institution (Prohibition of) Ragging Act, 2009.
SP Kangra Ashok Rattan said they received a complaint and, after verifying it, filed an FIR on Thursday evening under Section 115, 3(5) and 75 and the Ragging Act of BNS. "The deceased belonged to Dharamshala. Since the investigation is at a preliminary stage, facts related to sexual allegations against the faculty members and the ragging allegations against colleagues are under consideration and are being verified. The matter which was reported on (Dec) 20th through the CM helpline, when we investigated it, sexual harassment allegations were not included in that... Whatever facts come out in the inquiry, we will take cognisance of them and take strict action on them... The investigation will be conducted on a day-to-day basis..."
Meanwhile, the CPI (M) met the Director General of Police in Shimla and submitted a memorandum demanding a fair and impartial inquiry by a senior police officer. The party expressed condolences to the family and raised concerns over the alleged delay in police action and the possibility of caste-based discrimination, as the victim belonged to a Scheduled Cast community. The DGP assured the delegation that the probe would be conducted under senior supervision, even as the family continues to seek justice for their daughter.
