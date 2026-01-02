ETV Bharat / state

Dharamshala College Student Death Case: FIR Registered After Allegation Video Surfaces

Dharamshala: The death of a 19-year-old student linked to Dharamshala College in Himachal Pradesh’s Kangra district has triggered outrage, after an alleged video surfaced on social media. In the video, she accuses three fellow students and a professor of assault, intimidation and obscene behaviour.

Police have registered an FIR and begun an investigation. According to Kangra Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Veer Bahadur, the case first came to light on December 20, 2025, when the student’s family lodged a complaint through the Chief Minister’s helpline.

In the complaint, her father alleged that his daughter was subjected to ragging, physical assault, threats and obscene acts. He said the incidents occurred on September 18, 2025, and involved three students and a professor of the same college.

The CM Helpline office forwarded the complaint to the Dharamshala police for investigation. Police contacted the family, who informed them that they were outside the district for the student’s medical treatment and would cooperate upon their return.

Police have questioned the accused students and college authorities. However, without detailed statements from the family, no conclusive findings have emerged so far.

Dharamshala College Principal Rakesh Pathania said the deceased had been a first-year student the previous academic year but failed her examinations. He claimed she was not formally enrolled in the second year, as university rules prohibit promotion after failure.