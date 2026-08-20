Dharamshala Child Dies By Suicide On Being Denied Access To Mobile Phone
The boy’s father has made an emotional appeal to other parents to keep their children away from mobile phone and gaming addictions.
Published : August 20, 2026 at 5:37 PM IST
Dharamshala: Addiction to a mobile phone has claimed a 14-year-old boy’s life in Khaniyara area of Dharamshala in Himachal Pradesh. The child died by suicide after being denied access to a mobile phone.
The deceased’s father disclosed that his son had been asking his mother for a mobile phone to play games. However, when she refused, he became angry and went to his room.
When his daughter returned home and went towards the kitchen to get food, she found her brother unconscious. The family immediately rushed him to the hospital, where the doctors declared him dead after examination.
The boy’s father has made an emotional appeal to other parents following this tragic incident, saying that while his son is gone, no one else's child should suffer such a fate. He urged the parents to keep their children away from mobile phones and gaming addictions.
He also appealed to the schools to prevent children from being constantly dependent on mobile phones in the name of studies and homework. He said that children should be kept away from these devices and instead encouraged to participate in sports and other activities.
Deputy Commissioner of Kangra Hemraj Bairwa said that mobile phone use is rapidly increasing among young children these days and they are increasingly indulging in various online activities, including social media. He added that many countries have implemented restrictions and controls on mobile phone use by children.
He said that previously, children had playgrounds and open spaces near their homes for playing. The parents also sent their children outside to play, which kept them physically healthy. However, with changing times, these activities are decreasing. As a result, children have adopted mobile phones as their means of entertainment and play.
"To tackle this problem, society must first change its thinking and attitudes. The administration is also ready to work with society to create awareness. To protect the children from their increasing dependence on mobile phones, parents, teachers and other sections of the society must work together to spread awareness," Bairwa said.
Suicide Is Not A Solution
If you are having suicidal thoughts, or you are worried about a friend, or you need emotional support, then there is someone who is always there to listen to you. Call the Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences helpline at 9152987821 (available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm)