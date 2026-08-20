ETV Bharat / state

Dharamshala Child Dies By Suicide On Being Denied Access To Mobile Phone

Dharamshala: Addiction to a mobile phone has claimed a 14-year-old boy’s life in Khaniyara area of Dharamshala in Himachal Pradesh. The child died by suicide after being denied access to a mobile phone.

The deceased’s father disclosed that his son had been asking his mother for a mobile phone to play games. However, when she refused, he became angry and went to his room.

When his daughter returned home and went towards the kitchen to get food, she found her brother unconscious. The family immediately rushed him to the hospital, where the doctors declared him dead after examination.

The boy’s father has made an emotional appeal to other parents following this tragic incident, saying that while his son is gone, no one else's child should suffer such a fate. He urged the parents to keep their children away from mobile phones and gaming addictions.

He also appealed to the schools to prevent children from being constantly dependent on mobile phones in the name of studies and homework. He said that children should be kept away from these devices and instead encouraged to participate in sports and other activities.