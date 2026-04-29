ETV Bharat / state

Dhar State Court Declared Bhojshala A 'Mosque' In 1935, Muslim Side Claims In MP HC

Police personnel stand guard outside the Bhojshala Temple as Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) submits survey report on Bhojshala complex before Madhya Pradesh High Court, in Dhar. ( ANI )

Indore: The Muslim side in the Bhojshala Temple-Kamal Maula Mosque dispute case has claimed before the Madhya Pradesh High Court that the then-Dhar State court declared the 11th-century monument a "mosque" in 1935.

The Hindu community considers Bhojshala, located in Dhar district, a temple dedicated to Goddess Saraswati, while the Muslim side claims it to be the Kamal Maula Mosque. The disputed complex is protected by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI).

Senior lawyer Shobha Menon on Tuesday presented detailed arguments before the HC's Indore bench of Justices Vijay Kumar Shukla and Alok Awasthi in support of the intervention application and a writ appeal filed by one Munir Ahmed and others from the Muslim community.

She questioned two public interest litigations (PILs) filed by an organisation, the Hindu Front for Justice, one Kuldeep Tiwari and another individual in the Bhojshala case. These petitions say Bhojshala is actually a Saraswati temple and that only Hindus should be granted the right to worship in the complex.

Questioning the admissibility of the PILs, Menon argued that it is not legal to treat the Bhojshala dispute as a matter of widespread public interest, as it primarily concerns a specific religious community.

Menon presented what she claimed was an "Ailaan" (government order) issued by the then Dhar State court (darbar) on August 24, 1935, as a legal notification or gazette, calling it a very important document.