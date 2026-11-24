ETV Bharat / state

Four Cousins, Including 3 Teen Girls Killed As Bike Collides With Pickup Truck In MP's Dhar

Dhar: Four people from the same family, including three children, were killed when the bike they were travelling on collided head-on with a pickup vehicle in the Badnawar area of Madhya Pradesh's Dhar district on Monday night, police said.

The deceased were identified as Anandi (15), Akshara alias Bhuri (13), Suhani (8) and Shubham Meda (20), all residents of Panda village. Anandi and Bhuri were biological sisters, while the other two were their cousins.

According to police, the four were traveling on a single motorcycle from Panda village toward Shankarpura village—located beyond Koteshwar—to attend an event at the home of a relative. The accident occurred around 8 p.m. on the Kod-Bidwal road near Bilkeshwar Mahadev Temple under the Kanwan police station limits.

“A collision between a motorcycle and a pickup vehicle took place on the Kod-Bidwal road under the Kanwan police station limits today. Four people travelling on the motorcycle died in the accident. All four were cousins and were travelling from their village," Additional Superintendent of Police Parul Belapurkar said.

The motorcycle collided with a pickup vehicle coming from the direction of Bidwal. Following the impact, the pickup went off the road and overturned, police said.