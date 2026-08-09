ETV Bharat / state

Six Killed As Truck Crashes Into Van In Madhya Pradesh's Dhar

Sources said the Eeco was hit by the container truck which was coming from the wrong side of Badnawar-Barwani-Ujjain road. The collision took place at around 1.30 pm near Panchak Vasa, nearly 4 km from Badnawar town. The truck was coming from Ujjain when it crashed into the car, killing six occupants travelling in it. One more individual was injured in the mishap.

Police said the deceased were residents of Dahod district in Gujarat. Eyewitnesses said the impact of the collision between the truck and the van was so severe that six passengers in the van were killed on the spot. Police said the occupants of the Eeco were returning home after visiting Baba Mahakal in Ujjain. The truck, bearing registration number GJ-39-TB-9248 and loaded with iron goods, was travelling towards Ujjain on the Badnawar-Ujjain stretch when it allegedly came onto the wrong side of the road and crashed into the oncoming van.

ASP Vijay Dawar said, "Preliminary investigations have revealed that the driver of the container was driving on the wrong side of the road. Police have apprehended him. It seems the driver was under the influence of alcohol. However, this will be confirmed based on relevant investigations and medical procedures". Dawar said among the deceased, three are men and as many women. "An investigation is underway to determine the exact cause of the accident and whether the container driver was sober at the time of the accused. Police are gathering other facts related to the incident," he said.