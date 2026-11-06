ETV Bharat / state

Dhanteras In Gaya: Jewellers Expect Silver Fish Sales To Touch One Tonne This Diwali

Jeweller Amit Kumar Soni displaying two silver fish ( ETV Bharat )

Gaya: For years, shoppers in Gaya’s bullion market went looking for silver coins on Dhanteras. Some bought one or two, others took home as many as 10. This year, much of the space on jewellers’ counters has gone to a different purchase. Silver fish are available in sizes that range from five grams to one and a quarter kilograms and one jeweller expects the city to sell a tonne of them on Dhanteras alone.

The market has been busy since morning as families shop for items they consider auspicious to bring home on a day associated with the arrival of Goddess Lakshmi. Jewellers have stocked silver elephants, cows, tortoises and swastikas alongside the fish. But in the past five years, says jewellery shop owner Amit Kumar Soni, the fish has emerged as the clear favourite.

A gold fish set for sale on Dhanteras (ETV Bharat) The belief behind the purchase At the Brahmani Ghat Surya Temple in Gaya, acharya Manoj Kumar Mishra traces the purchase to the custom of buying gold, silver and gemstones on Dhanteras to seek Goddess Lakshmi’s blessings. The fish, he says, has long been regarded as an auspicious symbol in the Sanatan tradition. That belief is why many families choose to bring a silver fish home. “It is believed that keeping a silver fish at home removes obstacles and brings happiness and prosperity. Many people buy a silver fish on Dhanteras because of this belief. People also believe that it wards off negativity,” says Mishra. He also links the festival to the story of Samudra Manthan, the churning of the ocean by the devas and asuras. According to the account he recalls, Mahalakshmi and Dhanvantari were among the 14 treasures that emerged. Dhanvantari came out of the ocean carrying a pot of amrit, the nectar of immortality. Revered as the physician of the gods and associated with the origins of Ayurveda, Dhanvantari is worshipped on Dhanteras, which falls on Kartik Krishna Trayodashi, ahead of Diwali’s new moon. Jewellers have stocked up silver ornaments for festive purchases (ETV Bharat) A five-gram fish for Rs 1,000 Gaya’s bullion market recorded sales of an estimated 700 to 800 kg of silver fish on Dhanteras in 2025. This year, jewellers have stocked fish in a wider range of weights to meet demand, with pieces of five, 10, 20 and 50 grams as well as larger ones weighing a kilogram or more.