Dhanteras In Gaya: Jewellers Expect Silver Fish Sales To Touch One Tonne This Diwali
Ratnesh Kumar reports how silver fish have become a Dhanteras favourite in Gaya, with jewellers expecting heavy sales as shoppers seek auspicious purchases.
Published : November 6, 2026 at 4:02 PM IST
Gaya: For years, shoppers in Gaya’s bullion market went looking for silver coins on Dhanteras. Some bought one or two, others took home as many as 10. This year, much of the space on jewellers’ counters has gone to a different purchase. Silver fish are available in sizes that range from five grams to one and a quarter kilograms and one jeweller expects the city to sell a tonne of them on Dhanteras alone.
The market has been busy since morning as families shop for items they consider auspicious to bring home on a day associated with the arrival of Goddess Lakshmi. Jewellers have stocked silver elephants, cows, tortoises and swastikas alongside the fish. But in the past five years, says jewellery shop owner Amit Kumar Soni, the fish has emerged as the clear favourite.
The belief behind the purchase
At the Brahmani Ghat Surya Temple in Gaya, acharya Manoj Kumar Mishra traces the purchase to the custom of buying gold, silver and gemstones on Dhanteras to seek Goddess Lakshmi’s blessings. The fish, he says, has long been regarded as an auspicious symbol in the Sanatan tradition. That belief is why many families choose to bring a silver fish home.
“It is believed that keeping a silver fish at home removes obstacles and brings happiness and prosperity. Many people buy a silver fish on Dhanteras because of this belief. People also believe that it wards off negativity,” says Mishra.
He also links the festival to the story of Samudra Manthan, the churning of the ocean by the devas and asuras. According to the account he recalls, Mahalakshmi and Dhanvantari were among the 14 treasures that emerged. Dhanvantari came out of the ocean carrying a pot of amrit, the nectar of immortality. Revered as the physician of the gods and associated with the origins of Ayurveda, Dhanvantari is worshipped on Dhanteras, which falls on Kartik Krishna Trayodashi, ahead of Diwali’s new moon.
A five-gram fish for Rs 1,000
Gaya’s bullion market recorded sales of an estimated 700 to 800 kg of silver fish on Dhanteras in 2025. This year, jewellers have stocked fish in a wider range of weights to meet demand, with pieces of five, 10, 20 and 50 grams as well as larger ones weighing a kilogram or more.
“Sales of silver fish have risen sharply over the past five years. This time, there is every possibility that 1,000 kg, or one tonne, will be sold,” Soni says.
The smallest pieces cost around Rs 1,000, while a one-kilogram fish is priced at about Rs 2 lakh. Soni says customers choose according to their budget, and he expects the stock set aside for Dhanteras to sell out, as it did last year.
How the fish overtook the coin
Soni remembers when British-era silver coins were the first thing many customers asked for on Dhanteras. When demand for coins eased, shoppers turned to silver figurines and auspicious symbols. He says the change is now visible in what jewellers stock most heavily ahead of the festival.
“Once demand for silver coins began to slow, silver elephants, tortoises and swastikas started selling. Today, the item you will find most widely stocked in the bullion market is the silver fish,” he says.
One design making a return this year is the fish mounted on a stand. Soni says families place it where they can see it as they leave the house, which helps explain why the design sells well. With shoppers buying pieces at both ends of the price range, he estimates that Gaya’s bullion market could sell silver fish worth about Rs 20 crore over the course of Dhanteras.
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