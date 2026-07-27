Dhanbad Students Develop AI-Based System To Protect Crops From Floods, Waterlogging
The Smart Crop Survival System continuously monitors the field to analyse flood or waterlogging conditions and initiates the water drainage process without any human intervention.
Published : July 27, 2026 at 3:45 PM IST
Dhanbad: Students from Dhanbad have invented an AI-based automated system to protect crops from floods and waterlogging. By integrating modern technology with agriculture, the "Smart Crop Survival System" represents a significant step towards making farming safer, smarter, and self-reliant.
Ankita Srivastava of Class 10, along with Raunak and Ananya of Class 9 from DAV Koyla Nagar, developed the system under the guidance of BK Singh, the teacher in charge of the Atal Tinkering Lab.
The smart system continuously monitors the field, analyses flood or waterlogging conditions, and initiates the water drainage process without any human intervention by leveraging Artificial Intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT), Digital Twin, Cloud Computing, wireless communication, and smart automation.
The Digital Twin technology involves creating a digital model of the farm that is continuously updated with data received from the field. Farmers can monitor their fields via smartphones — tracking areas with water accumulation, identifying zones with high soil moisture, checking pump status, and assessing rainfall intensity and potential risks to the crops.
The system divides the entire farm into four distinct zones to install soil moisture sensors in each. If water accumulates in a specific section, only the pump for that section gets activated, saving electricity and eliminating the need for unnecessary water drainage. If a flood-like situation arises across the entire farm, all four pumps work simultaneously.
The entire system is controlled by the Arduino Uno Master Controller, which collects and analyses data sent by the sensors and determines exactly when to activate specific pumps. Of the two NodeMCU Gateways connected to it, the first transmits data to the cloud and the mobile app, while the second sends emergency alerts. The emergency notification system remains active even if the internet connection fails.
The system also incorporates an ESP32-based camera, allowing farmers to view live video feeds on their mobile phones. Immediate notifications are received in the event of excessive waterlogging, pump failure, or other issues. Farmers no longer need to rush to the fields at night carrying a flashlight.
The Blynk IoT dashboard helps farmers view various types of information simultaneously on their mobile screens, including soil moisture, rainfall, pump status, flood levels, historical records, manual controls, emergency alerts, and more. Farmers can also switch the pumps on or off using their mobile phones whenever necessary.
The Smart Crop Survival System is not just an engineering project but a robust model for future smart agriculture. It demonstrates that when technologies like AI, IoT, automation, and real-time data analysis are harnessed to address farmers' challenges, agriculture can become safer, more productive, and more sustainable.
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