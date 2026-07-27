ETV Bharat / state

Dhanbad Students Develop AI-Based System To Protect Crops From Floods, Waterlogging

Dhanbad: Students from Dhanbad have invented an AI-based automated system to protect crops from floods and waterlogging. By integrating modern technology with agriculture, the "Smart Crop Survival System" represents a significant step towards making farming safer, smarter, and self-reliant.

Ankita Srivastava of Class 10, along with Raunak and Ananya of Class 9 from DAV Koyla Nagar, developed the system under the guidance of BK Singh, the teacher in charge of the Atal Tinkering Lab.

The smart system continuously monitors the field, analyses flood or waterlogging conditions, and initiates the water drainage process without any human intervention by leveraging Artificial Intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT), Digital Twin, Cloud Computing, wireless communication, and smart automation.

The Digital Twin technology involves creating a digital model of the farm that is continuously updated with data received from the field. Farmers can monitor their fields via smartphones — tracking areas with water accumulation, identifying zones with high soil moisture, checking pump status, and assessing rainfall intensity and potential risks to the crops.

The system divides the entire farm into four distinct zones to install soil moisture sensors in each. If water accumulates in a specific section, only the pump for that section gets activated, saving electricity and eliminating the need for unnecessary water drainage. If a flood-like situation arises across the entire farm, all four pumps work simultaneously.