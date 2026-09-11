Decapitated Body Of Pregnant Minor Found In Jharkhand's Dhanbad
Some materials used in rituals were also recovered from the spot where the body was found, reports Narendra Nishad.
Published : September 11, 2026 at 9:52 PM IST
Dhanbad: The decapitated body of a pregnant minor girl was found near Chataniya Bridge at Dhangi Basti, under Baliapur police station of Jharkhand's Dhanbad.
Sources said, some materials used in human sacrifice rituals were also recovered from the spot where the body was found. Following this, the police are investigating the case from the angle of human sacrifice as well. However, police have not yet reached any conclusions and are considering a family dispute related to a love marriage as a possible motive for the murder of the girl.
The deceased has been identified as a minor from Giridih. According to police, she had married a minor from Tundi against the wishes of her family. After the marriage, the two were living at a relative's house in Karmatand under Baliapur police station.
Sources said there was dissatisfaction within the family of the girl regarding the marriage. Therefore, the police are investigating whether the love marriage was the reason for the murder.
Dhanbad City SP Ritwik Srivastava is personally overseeing the investigation of the case even as an FSL team was called in from Ranchi to collect evidence. The team collected several samples from the spot which will be sent to laboratory for testing.
Police said, the husband of the deceased minor has been detained and is being interrogated. Police are trying to determine what happened to the minor after the marriage and who she was last in contact with. Police are also searching for another suspect in the murder.
Srivastava told ETV Bharat that 'puja' materials were recovered from the spot where the body was found. "Therefore, the possibility of human sacrifice cannot be completely ruled out. However, the case is also being investigated from the angle of love marriage and family resentment," he said.
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