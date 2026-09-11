ETV Bharat / state

Decapitated Body Of Pregnant Minor Found In Jharkhand's Dhanbad

Dhanbad: The decapitated body of a pregnant minor girl was found near Chataniya Bridge at Dhangi Basti, under Baliapur police station of Jharkhand's Dhanbad.

Sources said, some materials used in human sacrifice rituals were also recovered from the spot where the body was found. Following this, the police are investigating the case from the angle of human sacrifice as well. However, police have not yet reached any conclusions and are considering a family dispute related to a love marriage as a possible motive for the murder of the girl.

The deceased has been identified as a minor from Giridih. According to police, she had married a minor from Tundi against the wishes of her family. After the marriage, the two were living at a relative's house in Karmatand under Baliapur police station.

Sources said there was dissatisfaction within the family of the girl regarding the marriage. Therefore, the police are investigating whether the love marriage was the reason for the murder.