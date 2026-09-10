Dhanbad Grapples With Contaminated Drinking Water
A recent study by IIT (ISM) examined 262 water samples from the district and 54.96% of these were found to be unsuitable for drinking
Published : September 10, 2026 at 4:33 PM IST
Dhanbad: Dhanbad is facing a drinking water crisis with a large population consuming contaminated water. A recent study led by Professor Alok Kumar Sinha of Department of Environmental Science and Engineering at Indian Institute of Technology (Indian School of Mines) examined 262 water samples from various parts of the district and 54.96% of these were found to be unsuitable for drinking.
Pawan Sarkar of Ghadbad village in Balliapur said that the water pipeline to the area has been out of order for months and the people are forced to drink water on which a red layer forms when it is stored in a bucket. He said that consuming this water has led to bone and back pain, dental problems and headaches.
"Filtered water is not available regularly and many times the people have to rely on river water. Although there is a water tank in the village, it doesn't provide regular supply,” he said.
Another resident, Kishan Mukherjee explained, “Due to physical impairment, people are unable to farm and work.”
In January 2025, 262 water samples were collected from dugwells, hand pumps, tubewells, ponds and other water sources and tested for acidity, dissolved solids, salts, calcium, magnesium, sodium, chloride, sulfate, nitrate, fluoride, phenols and other heavy metals. This was a comprehensive scientific effort to understand the chemical nature of Dhanbad's water and the possible causes behind it.
The researchers assessed water quality using the comprehensive Water Quality Index (EWQI). While 54.96% of the water samples collected were found unsuitable for drinking, only 3.05% fell into the very good quality category. About 6.49% were found to be of good quality while 17.94% fell into the poor-quality category and 17.56% fell into the very poor-quality category.
The heavy presence of fluoride and phenols have raised the most concern. Fluoride in small amounts can be beneficial but drinking high levels over a long period of time can have serious health consequences on dental and bone health.
In Dhanbad, water samples showed fluoride levels ranging from 0.27 to 12.20 mg per litre while a threshold of approximately 1.5 mg is considered critical for assessing drinking water quality.
Researchers concluded that the presence of fluoride in Dhanbad's groundwater is largely due to geological factors. They found that in many areas, the interaction between rock and water is a major influence on water quality. Therefore, it would be inaccurate to attribute the entire fluoride pollution solely to industrial pollution.
The geographical distribution map of fluoride shows the variation in fluoride concentrations which is particularly high in some parts of southern and southeastern Dhanbad. The areas around Baliapur were found to have fluoride concentrations exceeding 1.5 mg per litre.
Stating that regular water supply alone will not be sufficient for fluoride-affected areas, the researchers concluded that safe alternative drinking water and fluoride removal, where necessary, will be needed.
The water samples found contained phenol in concentrations ranging from 0.001 to 0.22 mg per litre while the research referenced a threshold level of 0.002 mg per litre for assessing the drinking water. Research has linked high phenol concentrations to areas with coal mining, coke ovens and industrial activities. Researchers have identified coal carbonization, coke production and industrial waste as potential sources of phenol.
The study found high phenol concentrations in areas such as Dhanbad, Baghmara-Katras, Govindpur, Baliapur and Chirkunda-Nirsa. Phenol is not confined to surface water. It can percolate underground through seepage and then become part of groundwater.
The researchers also tested the water for lead, arsenic, iron and several other heavy metals along with elements like calcium, magnesium, sodium, chloride, sulfate and nitrate. The water's electrical conductivity (EC) ranged from 172 to 3273 µS (microsiemens) per cm.
Total dissolved solids (TDS) ranged from 106 to 1620 mg per litre. Chloride concentrations ranged from 54.98 to 729.77 mg per litre and sulfate concentrations ranged from 4.13 to 224.34 mg per litre. The researchers concluded that the chemical properties of Dhanbad's groundwater are primarily influenced by the interaction between rock and water.
Dr. Suman Kumar, Senior Manager of Shahid Nirmal Mahato Medical College (SNMMC) explained, "The fluoride content in drinking water must be within a certain limit. Generally, a level of 0.5 to 1 mg per litre (ppm) is considered appropriate. However, if it exceeds this level and is consumed over a long period of time, it can have adverse effects on bones and teeth."
This can lead to problems like dental fluorosis and skeletal fluorosis. Continued exposure to high fluoride levels can lead to increased bone density, structural changes and bone loss. He added that high fluoride levels are likely to be found in groundwater in collieries and mining areas and regular testing of drinking water in such areas is essential.
He further said that high levels of phenols cause stomach problems such as nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, stomach pain and mouth ulcers. They can also cause headaches, fatigue, weakness and restlessness. Long-term exposure can also affect the liver and kidneys.
According to the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS)'s IS 10500:2012, the permissible limit for fluoride in drinking water is 1.0 to 1.5 mg per litre. The permissible limit for phenolic compounds is 0.001 to 0.002 mg per litre. The World Health Organization (WHO) also recommends a guideline limit of 1.5 mg per litre for fluoride and up to 0.22 mg per litre for phenol.
Methods for removing fluoride include activated alumina filters, reverse osmosis (RO), the Nalgonda technique using alum and lime along with electrocoagulation. Activated carbon absorption, advanced oxidation processes, and biological treatment are considered effective for phenols.
Officials claim that under the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM), fluoride-affected settlements are prioritized and community water purification plants (CWPPs) are installed. Additionally, testing, awareness, and treatment are provided through the National Programme for Control of Fluorosis (NPPCF). Efforts are underway in several states, including Jharkhand, to provide safe drinking water through these schemes.
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