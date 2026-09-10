ETV Bharat / state

Dhanbad Grapples With Contaminated Drinking Water

Dhanbad: Dhanbad is facing a drinking water crisis with a large population consuming contaminated water. A recent study led by Professor Alok Kumar Sinha of Department of Environmental Science and Engineering at Indian Institute of Technology (Indian School of Mines) examined 262 water samples from various parts of the district and 54.96% of these were found to be unsuitable for drinking.

Pawan Sarkar of Ghadbad village in Balliapur said that the water pipeline to the area has been out of order for months and the people are forced to drink water on which a red layer forms when it is stored in a bucket. He said that consuming this water has led to bone and back pain, dental problems and headaches.

"Filtered water is not available regularly and many times the people have to rely on river water. Although there is a water tank in the village, it doesn't provide regular supply,” he said.

Another resident, Kishan Mukherjee explained, “Due to physical impairment, people are unable to farm and work.”

In January 2025, 262 water samples were collected from dugwells, hand pumps, tubewells, ponds and other water sources and tested for acidity, dissolved solids, salts, calcium, magnesium, sodium, chloride, sulfate, nitrate, fluoride, phenols and other heavy metals. This was a comprehensive scientific effort to understand the chemical nature of Dhanbad's water and the possible causes behind it.

The researchers assessed water quality using the comprehensive Water Quality Index (EWQI). While 54.96% of the water samples collected were found unsuitable for drinking, only 3.05% fell into the very good quality category. About 6.49% were found to be of good quality while 17.94% fell into the poor-quality category and 17.56% fell into the very poor-quality category.

The heavy presence of fluoride and phenols have raised the most concern. Fluoride in small amounts can be beneficial but drinking high levels over a long period of time can have serious health consequences on dental and bone health.

In Dhanbad, water samples showed fluoride levels ranging from 0.27 to 12.20 mg per litre while a threshold of approximately 1.5 mg is considered critical for assessing drinking water quality.

Researchers concluded that the presence of fluoride in Dhanbad's groundwater is largely due to geological factors. They found that in many areas, the interaction between rock and water is a major influence on water quality. Therefore, it would be inaccurate to attribute the entire fluoride pollution solely to industrial pollution.

The geographical distribution map of fluoride shows the variation in fluoride concentrations which is particularly high in some parts of southern and southeastern Dhanbad. The areas around Baliapur were found to have fluoride concentrations exceeding 1.5 mg per litre.

Stating that regular water supply alone will not be sufficient for fluoride-affected areas, the researchers concluded that safe alternative drinking water and fluoride removal, where necessary, will be needed.