Dhamtari Youth Stabs Girlfriend To Death On Suspicion Of Talking To Another Man
Police said the incident took place on Friday night, when Anita Mandavi was asleep in her room. The accused has been sent to judicial custody.
Published : October 4, 2026 at 6:54 PM IST
Dhamtari: A youth stabbed his girlfriend to death on suspicion of her talking to another man at the Balaji Rice Mill located on Bhothli Road within the Kurud police station limits in the Dhamtari district of Chhattisgarh, police said on Sunday.
Police said the incident took place on Friday night, when Anita Mandavi (22) was asleep in her room. Hearing her scream, her friends — who were sleeping in an adjacent room — rushed out and were horrified to see Anita in a pool of blood. The accused, Duleshwar Tandon of Bhathagaon, was seen fleeing the spot with a knife in his hand.
Anita sustained grievous injuries to her back, waist, arms, and head during the attack and was rushed to Kurud Hospital. However, she was referred to a private hospital in Dhamtari due to her critical condition, where she eventually succumbed to her injuries.
Police said Duleshwar and Anita were in a relationship. During questioning, the accused identified himself as her lover. Duleshwar told the police that he was angry because Anita had been talking to another man, which led to a dispute. Enraged, he then repeatedly stabbed Anita with a knife.
Following the incident, the accused was arrested on charges of attempted murder. "Following Anita's death, a murder charge will now be added to the case. Further action is underway," Dhamtari ASP DC Patel said.
The knife used in the crime has been recovered from the accused, who was produced in court. He was sent to judicial remand, police said.
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