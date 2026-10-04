ETV Bharat / state

Dhamtari Youth Stabs Girlfriend To Death On Suspicion Of Talking To Another Man

The Kurud police station and the accused Duleshwar Tandon. ( ETV Bharat )

Dhamtari: A youth stabbed his girlfriend to death on suspicion of her talking to another man at the Balaji Rice Mill located on Bhothli Road within the Kurud police station limits in the Dhamtari district of Chhattisgarh, police said on Sunday.

Police said the incident took place on Friday night, when Anita Mandavi (22) was asleep in her room. Hearing her scream, her friends — who were sleeping in an adjacent room — rushed out and were horrified to see Anita in a pool of blood. The accused, Duleshwar Tandon of Bhathagaon, was seen fleeing the spot with a knife in his hand. Anita sustained grievous injuries to her back, waist, arms, and head during the attack and was rushed to Kurud Hospital. However, she was referred to a private hospital in Dhamtari due to her critical condition, where she eventually succumbed to her injuries.