Villagers Allow Woman's Funeral After Family Agrees To Reconvert To Hinduism In Chhattisgarh's Dhamtari

The family of Punia Sahu was allowed to bury her as per Sahu community traditions at Boria village.
Published : December 27, 2025 at 3:16 PM IST
Dhamtari: A deceased woman's family reconverted to Hinduism after locals objected to her burial allegedly as per Christian customs in Borai village in Chhattisgarh's Dhamtari district.
Locals claimed that the deceased, Punia Sahu (65), supposedly converted to Christianity and had been attending prayers at the Church. Punia died on December 24 and as her family prepared to bury her, a few locals protested.
Following the protests, Punia's family took her body to neighbouring Nagari village, where a pit was dug for burial. Upon learning of this, the residents of Nagari also objected to Punia's burial there, further escalating the situation. Police and administration officials arrived at the spot and attempted to pacify both parties.
The situation was brought under control after extensive negotiations. It was later decided to take Punia's body back to Borai village where a village-level meeting was held late on Thursday night. It is reported that those present in the meeting agreed that if the deceased's family renounced Christianity and returned to their original religion and performed the last rites according to Hindu customs, only then will the body be allowed to be cremated in the village.
Following the consensus reached at the meeting, the body was taken to the village crematorium at around 9 am on Friday and buried according to Hindu customs. Locals said members of Sahu community, to which Punia belonged, bury the dead.
DK Sahu, a local explained that Punia and her family members were originally Hindus but, after being misled, had converted to Christianity. "The residents of Boria held a meeting, in which people from 12 castes were present. After the meeting, a resolution was reached that the last rites would be performed only after the family converted from Christianity to Hinduism. The family members have given in writing that they will follow Hinduism," he said. Sahu said Punia's family reportedly stated that they were lured into converting to Christianity and they had made a huge mistake.
Belargaon Tehsildar Akhilesh Deshlahare said, "As Punia was a converted Christian, the villagers protested the burial of her body. Officials spoke with both parties and, after a compromise was reached, the body was cremated."
The village sarpanch, along with village leaders, members of various communities, police, and administration officials were present at Punia's funeral for which elaborate security arrangements were made.
