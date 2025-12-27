ETV Bharat / state

Villagers Allow Woman's Funeral After Family Agrees To Reconvert To Hinduism In Chhattisgarh's Dhamtari

Dhamtari: A deceased woman's family reconverted to Hinduism after locals objected to her burial allegedly as per Christian customs in Borai village in Chhattisgarh's Dhamtari district.

Locals claimed that the deceased, Punia Sahu (65), supposedly converted to Christianity and had been attending prayers at the Church. Punia died on December 24 and as her family prepared to bury her, a few locals protested.

Following the protests, Punia's family took her body to neighbouring Nagari village, where a pit was dug for burial. Upon learning of this, the residents of Nagari also objected to Punia's burial there, further escalating the situation. Police and administration officials arrived at the spot and attempted to pacify both parties.

The situation was brought under control after extensive negotiations. It was later decided to take Punia's body back to Borai village where a village-level meeting was held late on Thursday night. It is reported that those present in the meeting agreed that if the deceased's family renounced Christianity and returned to their original religion and performed the last rites according to Hindu customs, only then will the body be allowed to be cremated in the village.