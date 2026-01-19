Dhamtari Witnesses Unique Wedding Amidst Bhagwat Katha
The couple tied the nuptial knot on the sixth day of the Katha, where the Rukmini Vivah episode is depicted
Published : January 19, 2026 at 2:35 PM IST
Dhamtari: The town of Dhamtari was witness to a unique wedding that was solemnised during a religious event. The couple tied the nuptial knot while taking the seven vows during the recitation of the Srimad Bhagwat Katha. The wedding took place on the sixth day of the Katha, where the Rukmini Vivah episode is depicted.
According to Hindu tradition, marriage on the day of recitation of the Rukmini Vivah is considered extremely auspicious and fortunate. Keeping with this belief, the bride and groom entered their marital life with the belief of Lord Krishna being their witness.
The residents of Jalampur ward in Dhamtari had organised a week-long Shrimad Bhagwat Gyan Yagya where the text was being narrated by Dhamtari's renowned storyteller, Devi Bhumika. On the sixth day of the event, when the Rukmini Vivah was to be read out, the venue was decorated like a wedding pavilion to give it a special appearance.
The pavilion erected during the event fully adhered to Chhattisgarhi culture and traditions. All the rituals, including Madwa, Chulmati, Tel-Haldi, Mayan, Tikawan and the wedding procession were performed. When the procession arrived, the ward residents danced to the hymns and traditional wedding songs. The entire atmosphere was filled with devotion and joy.
In this unique wedding, the groom, Pratik Devangan of Beler village and the bride, Madhuri Devangan of Achota village, tied the knot amidst the chanting of mantras. The bride and the groom took seven rounds of the sacred thread at the mandap, and the ritual of applying sindoor (vermilion) was also carried out. Following the wedding, the residents of the ward took turns to bless the newlyweds.
"It is a matter of great fortune to be married in the court of Lord Krishna. This marriage was conducted with complete rituals and chanting of mantras, indicating a happy future for the newlyweds," said Pandit Tribhuvan, father of Devi Bhumika.
A resident of the Jalampur ward, Bhagwat Devangan, said, "Wedding ceremonies are usually carried out over several days, but here, during the Bhagwat Katha, all the rituals were performed in a single day."
He said that unnecessary expenses have come to mark the weddings these days. But this simple wedding in a religious environment has given a good message to society.
The bride's elder sister, Kajal Devangan, said that she personally visited the Katha site to perform her sister's Kanyadaan. "The wedding was celebrated with great pomp, and all the ceremonies and rituals were performed with meticulous attention to detail," she said.
Mamta Patel, a member of the local Mahila Mandal, explained, "The Jalampur ward was decorated as the venue of the marriage of Lord Krishna and Rukmini in Dwarkadhish."
Read More