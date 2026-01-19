ETV Bharat / state

Dhamtari Witnesses Unique Wedding Amidst Bhagwat Katha

Dhamtari: The town of Dhamtari was witness to a unique wedding that was solemnised during a religious event. The couple tied the nuptial knot while taking the seven vows during the recitation of the Srimad Bhagwat Katha. The wedding took place on the sixth day of the Katha, where the Rukmini Vivah episode is depicted.

According to Hindu tradition, marriage on the day of recitation of the Rukmini Vivah is considered extremely auspicious and fortunate. Keeping with this belief, the bride and groom entered their marital life with the belief of Lord Krishna being their witness.

The residents of Jalampur ward in Dhamtari had organised a week-long Shrimad Bhagwat Gyan Yagya where the text was being narrated by Dhamtari's renowned storyteller, Devi Bhumika. On the sixth day of the event, when the Rukmini Vivah was to be read out, the venue was decorated like a wedding pavilion to give it a special appearance.

The pavilion erected during the event fully adhered to Chhattisgarhi culture and traditions. All the rituals, including Madwa, Chulmati, Tel-Haldi, Mayan, Tikawan and the wedding procession were performed. When the procession arrived, the ward residents danced to the hymns and traditional wedding songs. The entire atmosphere was filled with devotion and joy.