Dhamtari Walls Turn Creative Under 'Paint The City' Campaign

Participants are allotted space in the form of boxes on marked walls to showcase their art skills. Participants of all ages, including young children and young women, are taking part in the campaign to capture social messages, culture, and cleanliness in their paintings. These stunning wall paintings not only enhance the city's beauty but also grab the attention of passersby.

Dhamtari: Emulating larger cities, Chhattisgarh's Dhamtari is now being decorated with wall paintings. Under the 'Paint the City' campaign launched by the district administration and the municipal corporation, selected walls across the city are being painted to will myriad murals to beautify and make them vibrant.

The final round of the competition will be held on November 2, by which time all participants must complete their paintings. The best painting will be awarded a cash prize of Rs 21,000, followed by a prize of Rs 15,000 to the second ranker.

The painting competition featured participants not only from Dhamtari but also from other districts of Chhattisgarh. The walls showcase Chhattisgarhi traditions, tourism, and the Ram Temple and Ram Lalla. This initiative is providing artists with respect and employment.

The initiative was launched by the district administration in collaboration with municipal corporation. (ETV Bharat)

"Events like 'Paint the City' not only contribute to the beautification of cities but also provide local artists with an opportunity to showcase their talent. With this campaign, the walls of Dhamtari are now awash with creativity and vibrant colours," collector Abinash Mishra said.

An artist portrays a village scene on a wall. (ETV Bharat)

This is the first phase of the campaign, in which the walls from Rudri to Ambedkar Chowk are being adorned with paintings.