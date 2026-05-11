Dhamtari Villagers Accused Of Encroachment And Illegal Felling on Forest Land, Deny Charges
While Forest Department cites satellite imagery, digital mapping and remote sensing evidence, the villagers claim that it is their ancestral land cultivated over generations
Published : May 11, 2026 at 7:01 PM IST
Dhamtari: A case of alleged encroachment and illegal felling of trees has come to light from Udanti Sitanadi Tiger Reserve, located 95 km from the district headquarters of Dhamtari. Based on satellite imagery, digital mapping and remote sensing technology, the Forest Department claims that over 100,000 trees have been chopped and 106 hectares of forest land has been encroached upon. Meanwhile, the villagers claim that it is their ancestral farming land where they have been carrying out cultivation for generations.
When the ETV Bharat team visited the forests around Jaitpur village in Udanti Sitanadi Tiger Reserve to assess the situation, patches of land reminiscent of a farm were visible at several places. In some areas, land cleared for agricultural use was also visible. The villagers said that they have been farming on these patches of land not just for years, but for generations, and this has been their sole source of livelihood.
Claiming that they are nature lovers and have not harmed the forest, the villagers alleged that the Forest Department is accusing them of encroachment and tree felling without any concrete evidence.
They said the land claimed as encroached has been in use since the time of their ancestors, and they have not cut any trees or damaged the forest. They questioned how large-scale logging can be possible when the Forest Department staff and security guards are constantly deployed in the area.
On the other hand, the Forest Department officials stand by their claims. Deputy Director of Udanti Sitanadi Sanctuary, Varun Jain, said there is sufficient digital evidence to support the case.
"This has been confirmed by Indian Space Research Organization’s (ISRO) CARTOSAT satellite images, Google Earth-based remote sensing portal and years of imagery analysis," he said.
According to the Forest Department, a large area under the forest was cleared between 2008 and 2022. The loss that was limited to 45 hectares until 2011 increased to 106 hectares within the next 10 years. The Forest Department claims that large-scale forest clearing was carried out for illegal occupation and cultivation, resulting in the loss of over 100,000 trees.
"Evidence of tree stumps being girdled and burnt were found at the site. Recently, 574 trees were girdled, 237 were felled, and evidence of stump burning was found at several locations,” Jain claimed.
In this case, 166 people have been booked under the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972 and the Indian Forest Act, 1927. The anticipatory bail applications of all the accused have also been rejected by the Dhamtari District and Sessions Court, paving the way for their arrest.
The Forest Department claims that land in Ghoragaon, Sormal, Budhgeltappa, and Banwapar has already been reclaimed on the basis of digital evidence. Additionally, 850 hectares of forest land, estimated to be worth Rs 510 crore has been vacated in areas like Gariba, Kokadi, Gona, Kandsar, Farsara, Pipalkhuta and Karlajhar.
Meanwhile, the Forest Department is preparing to revive the forest by digging 50,000 contour trenches, contour bunds and planting trees extensively in the 106-hectare area that is allegedly damaged.