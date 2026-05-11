ETV Bharat / state

Dhamtari Villagers Accused Of Encroachment And Illegal Felling on Forest Land, Deny Charges

Dhamtari: A case of alleged encroachment and illegal felling of trees has come to light from Udanti Sitanadi Tiger Reserve, located 95 km from the district headquarters of Dhamtari. Based on satellite imagery, digital mapping and remote sensing technology, the Forest Department claims that over 100,000 trees have been chopped and 106 hectares of forest land has been encroached upon. Meanwhile, the villagers claim that it is their ancestral farming land where they have been carrying out cultivation for generations.

When the ETV Bharat team visited the forests around Jaitpur village in Udanti Sitanadi Tiger Reserve to assess the situation, patches of land reminiscent of a farm were visible at several places. In some areas, land cleared for agricultural use was also visible. The villagers said that they have been farming on these patches of land not just for years, but for generations, and this has been their sole source of livelihood.

A view of forest land in Dhamtari (ETV Bharat)

Claiming that they are nature lovers and have not harmed the forest, the villagers alleged that the Forest Department is accusing them of encroachment and tree felling without any concrete evidence.

They said the land claimed as encroached has been in use since the time of their ancestors, and they have not cut any trees or damaged the forest. They questioned how large-scale logging can be possible when the Forest Department staff and security guards are constantly deployed in the area.

On the other hand, the Forest Department officials stand by their claims. Deputy Director of Udanti Sitanadi Sanctuary, Varun Jain, said there is sufficient digital evidence to support the case.