Chhattisgarh Village Prohibits Movement Of Youngsters Outside Their Homes After 6 PM

The decision has been taken by the residents of Biretra village in the wake of the approaching Class 10 and 12 board examinations. ( ETV Bharat )

Dhamtari: One does not see any youngsters on the streets of Biretra village of Dhamtari, Chhattisgarh, after 6 pm. With no youth to be seen, the streets wear a deserted look. The reason behind this is a decision taken by the village council to keep the youngsters away from substance abuse and promote education. It has been decided that the family members of any school-going child found on the roads after 6 pm will face punitive action. The decision has been taken in the wake of the approaching Class 10 and 12 board examinations.

The decision was taken at a joint meeting of village elders, Panchayat representatives, the school management committee and the village women. It was decided that the children would not be allowed to stray. Announcements are being made in the village to inform every family about the decision, ensuring its adherence.

Apart from this, the authorities at the Government Higher Secondary School at Biretra set a target of achieving 80% pass percentage in Class 10 and 100% pass percentage in Class 12.

It has been decided that the children of the village will not be allowed to roam outside after 6 pm, and they are prohibited from sitting at the village crossroads, road intersections, streets, shops, stalls and public places. The children have also been prohibited from using mobile phones and watching television. Parents have been asked to monitor their children's homework. Smoking, consumption of intoxicants and use of abusive language have been strictly prohibited. The violations of these rules will result in fines for both the students and the parents.

Ward monitoring committees have been formed in the village to monitor the children throughout the day. The villagers say that even neighbours now reprimand any child seen outside and tell the latter to go home and study.

Bhavna Yadav, a Class 12 student, said, "After the rule was enacted, we stopped going out. Boys, in particular, now avoid going out and study at home. They are studying well now. My goal is to get 90%."

A Class 10 student, Heena Sinha, said, “No children are seen on the streets after 6 pm. This was necessary so that the children could improve and become good citizens.”

The villagers say that a lot of change is visible in the village after the rules were framed. Previously, the children were found loitering on the streets, but this is no longer the case. Neither can anyone be seen using a substance. The shifting of the responsibility for adherence to the new set of rules to the parents has ensured that these rules are strictly followed.

One of the teachers, Chetan Devangan, said, “Until the rule was enacted, parents complained that their children were roaming around and not returning home until late at night. We proposed to the village committee that a drug de-addiction campaign be launched in the village and that children be prohibited from roaming around after 6 pm. Its effects are now visible.”