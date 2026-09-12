ETV Bharat / state

Chhattisgarh Shocker | Patient Carried On Cot Across Swollen Stream In Dhamtari

Dhamtari: In a shocking incident, a patient from Charra Kachrappara village in Dhamtari district of Chhattisgarh was taken to a local hospital on a cot on Friday morning through a overflowing stream.

A swollen stream becomes an issues, especially during the Monsoon, in the village. As the level of the water rises in the village, there is no connection with other cities or the district headquarters. People face several difficulties in taking the patients to the local hospital.

The health of one Gopal Kumal Patel deteriorated. Patel started vomiting and initially was given medicines at home. But his condition worsened and he needed to be taken to the local hospital.

It was raining heavily in the village due to which the stream was overflowing. In such a situation, it is impossible for the villagers to take patients to the local hospital during night and the same thing happened with Patel.

When the day started, villagers gathered at the house of Patel to take him to the hospital. Considering the patient's condition, he was first made to sit on a cot.