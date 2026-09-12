Chhattisgarh Shocker | Patient Carried On Cot Across Swollen Stream In Dhamtari
The incident took place in Charra Kachrappara village under the Sihawa Assembly constituency.
Published : September 12, 2026 at 10:16 PM IST
Dhamtari: In a shocking incident, a patient from Charra Kachrappara village in Dhamtari district of Chhattisgarh was taken to a local hospital on a cot on Friday morning through a overflowing stream.
A swollen stream becomes an issues, especially during the Monsoon, in the village. As the level of the water rises in the village, there is no connection with other cities or the district headquarters. People face several difficulties in taking the patients to the local hospital.
The health of one Gopal Kumal Patel deteriorated. Patel started vomiting and initially was given medicines at home. But his condition worsened and he needed to be taken to the local hospital.
It was raining heavily in the village due to which the stream was overflowing. In such a situation, it is impossible for the villagers to take patients to the local hospital during night and the same thing happened with Patel.
When the day started, villagers gathered at the house of Patel to take him to the hospital. Considering the patient's condition, he was first made to sit on a cot.
Four villagers carried a cot across the overflowing stream and the water level rose above their waists during the crossing. The villagers struggled to get the patient across the stream but were eventually successful.
Among the villagers who aided Patel were, Deepak Mandavi, Chandar Lal Patel, Laxman Dhruv, Rajendra Markam, Yashwant Markam, and Birbal Netam.
Sarpanch of Latiyara village Rupesh Kumar Dhruv said, "Villagers have a harrowing time during the rainy season as the stream is overflown. The villagers have been demanding a culvert for 30 years. Our demand has not been fulfilled by the state government. We appeal to the state government to listen to our demand."
Those living in the village have also made a similar demand so that such an incident does not reoccur. They said that the construction of a culvert would bring great relief not only to patients but also to villagers commuting for their daily activities.
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