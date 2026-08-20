Dhamtari District Court Awards Life Sentence To Father For Killing His Toddler Son
The Dugli police could successfully gather evidence using scientific methods and effective investigation reports, Abhishek Mishra
Published : August 20, 2026 at 2:52 PM IST
Dhamtari: District Court Dhamtari has sentenced a man to life imprisonment on August 11 in the case of the murder of his own three-year-old son. In this case, the court has sentenced the accused father, Sanjay Kumar Markam, to life imprisonment. The court of First Additional Judge Dhamtari Namita Minj Bhaskar has given this verdict, holding the accused guilty.
Case of May 2025
According to police reports, this case was registered on May 19, 2025. After receiving information about the murder of a 3-year-old child in village Amdi, Dugli Kauhabahra police registered a criminal case and started an investigation. The police inspected the crime spot, recorded statements of family members and other witnesses. Police also collected all physical and circumstantial evidence and closely monitored the movements of the family members.
Fast-paced investigations
During the investigations, police suspected Sanjay Kumar Markam, and soon his direct involvement came to light. Dugli Kauhabahra police acted quickly and arrested him on May 20, 2025. After grilling the accused, he directed the police to the iron weapon used in the incident and blood-stained clothes were recovered.
Dugli police worked on this case at a fast pace and effectively completed the investigation within a short time. In fact, within a month, the Dhamtari police could file a chargesheet. On July 21, 2025, the police filed the chargesheet in court.
Moreover, the prosecution argued the case strongly. They presented all key witnesses and important evidence in the court. On the basis of the police investigation and effective prosecution, the court found the accused guilty and sentenced him to life imprisonment.
Bhavana Pandey, SP, Dhamtari, appreciated the systematic method of investigation and evidence that were placed in court. "Police have pressed for a harsh punishment for the accused in serious crimes like this. The police could successfully gather evidence using scientific means, apart from effective investigations and present a strong prosecution," SP Pandey said.
This case was investigated by Assistant Sub-Inspector Prakash Nag of Dugli police station. His effective investigation has been appreciated by Dhamtari SP, who announced a reward for him after the judgement was pronounced.