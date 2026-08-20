ETV Bharat / state

Dhamtari District Court Awards Life Sentence To Father For Killing His Toddler Son

Dhamtari: District Court Dhamtari has sentenced a man to life imprisonment on August 11 in the case of the murder of his own three-year-old son. In this case, the court has sentenced the accused father, Sanjay Kumar Markam, to life imprisonment. The court of First Additional Judge Dhamtari Namita Minj Bhaskar has given this verdict, holding the accused guilty.

Case of May 2025

According to police reports, this case was registered on May 19, 2025. After receiving information about the murder of a 3-year-old child in village Amdi, Dugli Kauhabahra police registered a criminal case and started an investigation. The police inspected the crime spot, recorded statements of family members and other witnesses. Police also collected all physical and circumstantial evidence and closely monitored the movements of the family members.

Fast-paced investigations

During the investigations, police suspected Sanjay Kumar Markam, and soon his direct involvement came to light. Dugli Kauhabahra police acted quickly and arrested him on May 20, 2025. After grilling the accused, he directed the police to the iron weapon used in the incident and blood-stained clothes were recovered.