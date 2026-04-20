ETV Bharat / state

Chhattisgarh: Cyber Criminals Dupe Retired Employee Of Rs 1 Cr With Fake Lottery Prize

Dhamtari: A retired employee of Bhilai Steel Plant has been duped of Rs 1 crore by cyber fraudsters who lured him with a lucky draw offer of a car worth Rs 15 lakh. The 66-year-old victim is a resident of Irra village in Bhakhara police station area in Dhamtari district, Chhattisgarh.

The police have registered a case against unidentified fraudsters on the basis of the victim's complaint. A search has also been launched for the accused.

According to police, the victim, Kamlesh Thakur, after being influenced by a television advertisement for an Ayurvedic firm, ordered medicines from 'Jeevan Dan Ayurvedic Company,' based in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, in 2022.

Just a few days after purchasing the medicine, he received a call on his mobile phone from an unknown number. The caller, identifying himself as a company representative, informed him that he had won a special lottery in which he got a car worth nearly ₹15 lakh.

On receiving the offer, the victim became enthusiastic. The caller first demanded money under the pretext of processing fees and registration charges.

He assured the victim that as soon as all formalities were completed, the car would be delivered directly to his doorstep. Subsequently, the caller continued to demand money on various pretexts like taxes, transport charges, insurance, and clearance fees.

The accused also lured the victim with an alternative offer: if he decided against purchasing the car, the deposited amount would be treated as an investment, yielding a higher rate of interest compared to other banks.