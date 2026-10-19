Dhal Singh Bisen Sworn In As Uttarakhand Governor
He replaces Lieutenant General (Retd.) Gurmeet Singh, who has set a new record for the longest-serving Governor in Uttarakhand's history
Published : October 19, 2026 at 3:19 PM IST
Dehradun: Dhal Singh Bisen was sworn in as Governor of Uttarakhand on Monday by the Acting Chief Justice of the Uttarakhand High Court, Justice Manoj Kumar Tiwari.
The investiture ceremony was conducted at the Lok Bhawan in Dehradun, where Bisen had arrived on Sunday evening. He was given a guard of honour by the Uttarakhand Police at Jolly Grant Airport on his arrival in the state capital.
Bisen was welcomed by Secretary to the Governor Ravinath Raman, High Court Registrar General K.K. Shukla, Secretary Protocol Vinod Kumar Suman, Divisional Commissioner (Garhwal) Anand Swaroop, Inspector General Vimmi Sachdeva Raman, Additional Secretary Reena Joshi and other officials. He took the oath of office at 11 am.
Bisen is a former cabinet minister from Madhya Pradesh and has extensive political experience as a former Member of Parliament and a senior leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
Born in Pipariya village in Seoni district of Madhya Pradesh, he is a doctor of Ayurveda by profession and also a farmer. He has been a four-time MLA from the Barghat assembly seat of Madhya Pradesh. He rose to the rank of a cabinet minister in the BJP government from 2003 to 2005.
देवभूमि उत्तराखंड के माननीय राज्यपाल के रूप में शपथ ग्रहण करने पर डॉ. ढाल सिंह बिसेन जी को हार्दिक बधाई एवं शुभकामनाएं दीं। उत्तराखंड के नौवें राज्यपाल के रूप में आपकी नियुक्ति देवभूमि के लिए अत्यंत हर्ष का विषय है। पूर्ण विश्वास है कि एक मार्गदर्शक के रूप में आपके लंबे राजनीतिक एवं प्रशासनिक अनुभवों का लाभ उत्तराखंड को मिलेगा। साथ ही, जनसेवा और संवैधानिक मर्यादाओं के प्रति आपकी निष्ठा प्रदेश में लोकतांत्रिक मूल्यों को और सुदृढ़ करेगी। आपको सफल कार्यकाल की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं।— Pushkar Singh Dhami (@pushkardhami) October 19, 2026
He also served as the Chairman of the Madhya Pradesh State Finance Commission from 2011 to 2013. In the 2019 general elections, Bisen won the Balaghat Lok Sabha seat on a BJP ticket and remained a member of the 17th Lok Sabha till 2024.
It is noteworthy that his predecessor, Lieutenant General (Retd.) Gurmeet Singh, has set a new record for the longest-serving Governor in Uttarakhand's history. He broke a nearly 19-year-old record previously held by Sudarshan Agarwal.
Gurmeet Singh completed 1,755 days in office at the Raj Bhavan (now Lok Bhavan) on July 5, 2026. On July 6, 2026, he officially broke the previous record to become the longest-serving Governor of Uttarakhand. He has been replaced by Bisen.
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