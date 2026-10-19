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Dhal Singh Bisen Sworn In As Uttarakhand Governor

He replaces Lieutenant General (Retd.) Gurmeet Singh, who has set a new record for the longest-serving Governor in Uttarakhand's history

Dhal Singh Bisen Sworn In As Uttarakhand Governor
Dhal Singh Bisen Sworn In As Uttarakhand Governor (ETV Bharat)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : October 19, 2026 at 3:19 PM IST

2 Min Read
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Dehradun: Dhal Singh Bisen was sworn in as Governor of Uttarakhand on Monday by the Acting Chief Justice of the Uttarakhand High Court, Justice Manoj Kumar Tiwari.

The investiture ceremony was conducted at the Lok Bhawan in Dehradun, where Bisen had arrived on Sunday evening. He was given a guard of honour by the Uttarakhand Police at Jolly Grant Airport on his arrival in the state capital.

Bisen was welcomed by Secretary to the Governor Ravinath Raman, High Court Registrar General K.K. Shukla, Secretary Protocol Vinod Kumar Suman, Divisional Commissioner (Garhwal) Anand Swaroop, Inspector General Vimmi Sachdeva Raman, Additional Secretary Reena Joshi and other officials. He took the oath of office at 11 am.

Dhal Singh Bisen Sworn In As Uttarakhand Governor
Dhal Singh Bisen Sworn In As Uttarakhand Governor (ETV Bharat)

Bisen is a former cabinet minister from Madhya Pradesh and has extensive political experience as a former Member of Parliament and a senior leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Born in Pipariya village in Seoni district of Madhya Pradesh, he is a doctor of Ayurveda by profession and also a farmer. He has been a four-time MLA from the Barghat assembly seat of Madhya Pradesh. He rose to the rank of a cabinet minister in the BJP government from 2003 to 2005.

He also served as the Chairman of the Madhya Pradesh State Finance Commission from 2011 to 2013. In the 2019 general elections, Bisen won the Balaghat Lok Sabha seat on a BJP ticket and remained a member of the 17th Lok Sabha till 2024.

It is noteworthy that his predecessor, Lieutenant General (Retd.) Gurmeet Singh, has set a new record for the longest-serving Governor in Uttarakhand's history. He broke a nearly 19-year-old record previously held by Sudarshan Agarwal.

Gurmeet Singh completed 1,755 days in office at the Raj Bhavan (now Lok Bhavan) on July 5, 2026. On July 6, 2026, he officially broke the previous record to become the longest-serving Governor of Uttarakhand. He has been replaced by Bisen.

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TAGGED:

UTTARAKHAND
GOVERNOR
INVESTITURE
LIEUTENANT GENERAL GURMEET SINGH
DR DHAL SINGH BISEN

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