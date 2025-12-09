ETV Bharat / state

DGCA Trims IndiGo's Flight Schedules By 5% For Inefficiency

IndiGo has also been directed to submit a revised schedule to the DGCA by 5 pm on Wednesday. ( PTI )

Mumbai: The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), which regulates aviation safety, has reduced IndiGo's flight schedule by 5%, following large-scale flight disruptions since December 1. The order to this effect was issued by the DGCA on Tuesday.

A DGCA statement said that for November, flight cancellations for the domestic carrier stood at 951 and 59,438 flights were actually operated. "IndiGo was allowed an enhancement of the schedule by 6% with 403 aircraft against 351 in the Summer Schedule 2025. However, it has been observed that the airline could operate only 339 aircraft in October and 344 aircraft in November," it added.

"From the above, it is inferred that IndiGo has increased its departures by 9.66% as compared to the Winter Schedule 2024 and by 6.05% in relation to the Summer Schedule 2025. However, the airline has not demonstrated any ability to operate these schedules efficiently. Therefore, it is directed to reduce the schedule by 5% across sectors. IndiGo is required to submit a revised schedule by 5 pm on 10th December," the statement said.

IndiGo has also been directed to submit a revised schedule to the DGCA by 5 pm on Wednesday, it added.

The DGCA order follows the Civil Aviation Minister K Ram Mohan Naidu's statement on Monday that the government will reduce the number of routes IndiGo is currently operating under the ongoing winter schedule. As part of the Winter schedule for 2025-26, the airline has been operating over 2,200 flights per day.

Govt Launches Nationwide Airport Checks