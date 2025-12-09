DGCA Trims IndiGo's Flight Schedules By 5% For Inefficiency
The domestic carrier increased its departures by 9.66% as compared to the Winter Schedule 2024 and by 6.05% in relation to the Summer Schedule 2025.
December 9, 2025
Mumbai: The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), which regulates aviation safety, has reduced IndiGo's flight schedule by 5%, following large-scale flight disruptions since December 1. The order to this effect was issued by the DGCA on Tuesday.
A DGCA statement said that for November, flight cancellations for the domestic carrier stood at 951 and 59,438 flights were actually operated. "IndiGo was allowed an enhancement of the schedule by 6% with 403 aircraft against 351 in the Summer Schedule 2025. However, it has been observed that the airline could operate only 339 aircraft in October and 344 aircraft in November," it added.
"From the above, it is inferred that IndiGo has increased its departures by 9.66% as compared to the Winter Schedule 2024 and by 6.05% in relation to the Summer Schedule 2025. However, the airline has not demonstrated any ability to operate these schedules efficiently. Therefore, it is directed to reduce the schedule by 5% across sectors. IndiGo is required to submit a revised schedule by 5 pm on 10th December," the statement said.
IndiGo has also been directed to submit a revised schedule to the DGCA by 5 pm on Wednesday, it added.
The DGCA order follows the Civil Aviation Minister K Ram Mohan Naidu's statement on Monday that the government will reduce the number of routes IndiGo is currently operating under the ongoing winter schedule. As part of the Winter schedule for 2025-26, the airline has been operating over 2,200 flights per day.
Govt Launches Nationwide Airport Checks
The Ministry of Civil Aviation has initiated an intensive, round-the-clock review of airport operations across the country, amid continued disruptions to IndiGo services that are creating bottlenecks for passengers. Naidu said senior officials had been deployed at major airports to assess ground conditions and ensure that the concerns of stranded or delayed passengers were addressed promptly.
In a detailed post on X, he said the ministry and the DGCA had been "constantly monitoring the situation across all the airports in real-time since December 3", when irregularities in IndiGo's operations began affecting schedules nationwide.
The minister described the developments as "extraordinary circumstances" requiring immediate and sustained intervention from the highest levels of the aviation establishment. According to him, a high-level review meeting was held with the participation of all senior officials from the ministry and the DGCA. The review was aimed at conducting a comprehensive assessment of airport functioning, airline responsiveness, and the quality of services being provided to passengers affected by delays and cancellations.
The minister said during the meeting, officials were directed to immediately fan out to airports across the country. Their mandate is to conduct ground inspections, interact with passengers, verify airline handling procedures, and identify any gaps in passenger services, including communication delays, congestion management, or inadequate assistance at terminals.
"Any shortcomings identified, including feedback received through interactions with passengers, are to be addressed and rectified immediately," Naidu said in the post. The ministry's intensified response comes amid continued complaints on social media from passengers reporting long queues, slow check-in processes, and a lack of clarity regarding rescheduled flights.
IndiGo, India's largest airline by market share, has been grappling with operational challenges since early this week, causing widespread disruptions at several busy airports, including Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad. While Naidu did not elaborate on the cause of the disruption or the timeline for full restoration of normal operations, officials familiar with the matter said the government's immediate priority is to stabilise on-ground processes and ensure that passengers receive timely updates, assistance, and alternative travel arrangements wherever required. The ministry is expected to issue a more detailed advisory once the initial assessments from airport visits are compiled and reviewed over the next 24 hours.
