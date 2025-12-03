Devvbrat Rekhe Narrated 165 Hours Of Vedic Text After 200 Years
Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded Devvrat Rekhe, who hails from Ahilyanagar, for his exceptional feat.
Amravati: The mentor and vedic scholar Rahul Wathodkar Maharaj from Amba Devi Temple in Amravati was present during the 165 hours of rigorous recital of Vedas given by a teen, Devvrat Rekhe. Rekhe's feat won plaudits from even Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 2, 2025.
Two gurus from Amravati, Wathodkar Maharaj and Devendra Gadhikar, were throughout with Rekhe. They spoke to ETV Bharat about this exceptional feat.
Wathodkar Maharaj said this recital is a historic achievement as this has occurred after 200 years. "There is a reference of Narayan Shastri Dev reciting the Dandakram at Sangaveda Vidyalaya in Nashik, which was 200 years ago. He recited 2000 mantras from memory," said Rahul Wathodkar Maharaj.
"It is impressive that Vedamurti Devvrat Mahesh Rekhe has now repeated this recitation two centuries later," added Wathodkar Maharaj.
Wathodkar Maharaj said, "This feat of Rekhe was reciting 2000 verses of Shukla Yajurveda without any interruption in 50 days, as part of the Dandakrama Parayanam. I sat through this entire process for 50 days with Rekhe in Varanasi."
Rekhe, a Vedamurti from Ahilyanagar, completed the Dandakram Parayan in the Shukla Yajurveda Madhyandin branch of Varanasi. In honour of Vishwanath Shastri Joshi's centennial, Sangaveda Vidyalaya in Varanasi had hosted the Dandakram Parayan. Another pujari, Rambhau Gadhikar, was also witness to this feat. In fact, Gadhikar has awarded Rekhe the title of Dandakram.
Wathodkar Maharaj said Rekhe will be felicitated when he comes to Amravati. "I am happy to share, I could witness Rekhe finish the incredibly challenging 50-day fast of over 165 hours of recital," said Gadhikar.
"This Dandakram Parayan is a unique Vedic recitation that is performed in compliance with all commands for several weeks without any errors. Completing this fast is regarded exceedingly tough and rare," said Wathodkar Maharaj, who is the President of Vedseva Pratishthan of Amravati.
According to Wathodkar Maharaj, he had the distinction of attending the Parayan (concluding prayers) of Vedmurti Devvrat Mahesh Rekhe at Varanasi on November 24, 2025 and 25, 2025.
Wathodkar Maharaj explained that Dandakakram is a well-structured, the most challenging, and distinctive of the eight austerities in the Vedic oral tradition. He added that Maharashtra was proud of Rekhe's achievement.
After completing the 165-hours recital, the Sringeri Pitha gave him a gold crown and bracelet after he finished the Dandakrama Parayan.
Varanasi is considered by the Hindus as the city of Lord Shiva. For the young priests to join their sect, they have to appear for many tests, study a variety of topics, and work to gain recognition in the religious order.
Wathodkar Maharaj said, "Devvrat has been steadfast, confident because he underwent rigorous practice. He has shown pious conduct and has won the highest award."
