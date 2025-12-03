ETV Bharat / state

Devvbrat Rekhe Narrated 165 Hours Of Vedic Text After 200 Years

By Shashank Lavare

Amravati: The mentor and vedic scholar Rahul Wathodkar Maharaj from Amba Devi Temple in Amravati was present during the 165 hours of rigorous recital of Vedas given by a teen, Devvrat Rekhe. Rekhe's feat won plaudits from even Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 2, 2025.

Two gurus from Amravati, Wathodkar Maharaj and Devendra Gadhikar, were throughout with Rekhe. They spoke to ETV Bharat about this exceptional feat.

Wathodkar Maharaj said this recital is a historic achievement as this has occurred after 200 years. "There is a reference of Narayan Shastri Dev reciting the Dandakram at Sangaveda Vidyalaya in Nashik, which was 200 years ago. He recited 2000 mantras from memory," said Rahul Wathodkar Maharaj.

"It is impressive that Vedamurti Devvrat Mahesh Rekhe has now repeated this recitation two centuries later," added Wathodkar Maharaj.

Wathodkar Maharaj said, "This feat of Rekhe was reciting 2000 verses of Shukla Yajurveda without any interruption in 50 days, as part of the Dandakrama Parayanam. I sat through this entire process for 50 days with Rekhe in Varanasi."