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Devotees Write Letters To Lord Ganesh At This Upleta Temple In Gujarat

Rajkot: Ganesh Utsav brings out unique facets attributed to Lord Ganesh that are celebrated at various places. In Dhank village of Upleta taluka of Rajkot district in Gujarat, the Lord is believed to solve the problems of his devotees after the letters written by them are read out to him by the temple priest.

Here, the devotees write their problems or wish in a letter and send it directly to the deity. It is believed that Ganesha listens to the sentiments expressed in these letters and alleviates the suffering of his devotees. The Lord receives 100 to 150 letters every day from India and abroad.

Dhank village in Upleta taluka is known as a historic and mythological settlement. The most striking feature of the Shri Siddhivinayak Ganesh Temple here is that the deity is seated on a lion instead of his traditional mouse.