Devotees Write Letters To Lord Ganesh At This Upleta Temple In Gujarat
The Lord is believed to alleviate their sufferings after these letters are read to him by the temple priest
Published : September 16, 2026 at 7:41 PM IST
Rajkot: Ganesh Utsav brings out unique facets attributed to Lord Ganesh that are celebrated at various places. In Dhank village of Upleta taluka of Rajkot district in Gujarat, the Lord is believed to solve the problems of his devotees after the letters written by them are read out to him by the temple priest.
Here, the devotees write their problems or wish in a letter and send it directly to the deity. It is believed that Ganesha listens to the sentiments expressed in these letters and alleviates the suffering of his devotees. The Lord receives 100 to 150 letters every day from India and abroad.
Dhank village in Upleta taluka is known as a historic and mythological settlement. The most striking feature of the Shri Siddhivinayak Ganesh Temple here is that the deity is seated on a lion instead of his traditional mouse.
The sight of Lord Ganesh seated on a lion is rarely seen anywhere else in India. Devotees who cannot come here in person simply write their problems on a piece of paper and send it to be offered at his feet by post. The temple priest Bharatgiri Goswami reads all these letters in front of Lord Ganpati.
Local leader Chandubhai Vyas and visitor Dr. Rishikaben Goswami disclosed, "This is the only temple where the pleas of the devotees reach the Lord directly through post. After their wishes are fulfilled, people come here in person to offer their gratitude to the Lord."
According to folklore, this village never falls prey to any natural or human calamity because of the presence of the Lord everywhere. Devotees who wish to send their desired post to the Lord should write to Siddhivinayak Temple, Muqaam Dhank, and the postman will deliver their post to this temple.
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