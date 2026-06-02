2.5 Million Devotees Visited Sri Venkateswara Temple In Tirumala
The Hundi collection reached Rs 120.28 crore, with the highest single-day collection of Rs 5.06 crore offered by devotees on May 3.
Published : June 2, 2026 at 5:35 PM IST
Tirumala: Amidst the summer holidays, a record number of devotees visited Tirumala in May to have Darshan of Lord Sri Venkateswara.
In May alone, 25,46,168 devotees had the privilege of the Lord's Darshan, almost 2,00,000 more than those who visited during the same month last year. In May 2025, 23,79,252 devotees visited the temple, compared to 2,323,493 devotees during the same month the previous year. The highest daily turnout was recorded on May 24 with 98,058 devotees having Darshan.
Over the course of the month, the Hundi (offering box) collection reached Rs 120.28 crore, with the highest single-day collection of Rs 5.06 crore offered by devotees on May 3.
Situated on Venkatadri, the seventh peak of the Seshachalam Hills, the temple is one of India's most famous temples and is widely recognised as the richest Hindu temple in the world due to its massive annual donations and gold.
The shrine is located in Tirumala, 22 km from Tirupati. The temple has devotees from all sections of society across the country. Devotees worship Venkateswara as the visible God of the Kali Yug, who came to earth to save mankind from troubles.
Between November 2024 and October 2025, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) charitable trust hit an all-time historic high of Rs 918.6 crore in direct donations alone. For the first time, digital online donations overtook physical counters, accounting for Rs 579.38 crore of the total.
Prominent business leaders frequently top the individual lists with massive single offerings. For instance, businessman Sanjiv Goenka (Chairman of RPSG Group) made headlines by donating a stunning 5.267 kg gold ornament garland worth roughly Rs 3.63 crore, while industrialist Balbir Singh Uppal individually contributed pure gold puja items worth Rs 1.5 crore.
In the calendar year 2023, the temple received a record-breaking 1,031 kg of pure gold in offerings valued at approximately Rs 773 crore.
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