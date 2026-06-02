ETV Bharat / state

2.5 Million Devotees Visited Sri Venkateswara Temple In Tirumala

Tirumala: Amidst the summer holidays, a record number of devotees visited Tirumala in May to have Darshan of Lord Sri Venkateswara.

In May alone, 25,46,168 devotees had the privilege of the Lord's Darshan, almost 2,00,000 more than those who visited during the same month last year. In May 2025, 23,79,252 devotees visited the temple, compared to 2,323,493 devotees during the same month the previous year. The highest daily turnout was recorded on May 24 with 98,058 devotees having Darshan.

Over the course of the month, the Hundi (offering box) collection reached Rs 120.28 crore, with the highest single-day collection of Rs 5.06 crore offered by devotees on May 3.

Situated on Venkatadri, the seventh peak of the Seshachalam Hills, the temple is one of India's most famous temples and is widely recognised as the richest Hindu temple in the world due to its massive annual donations and gold.

The shrine is located in Tirumala, 22 km from Tirupati. The temple has devotees from all sections of society across the country. Devotees worship Venkateswara as the visible God of the Kali Yug, who came to earth to save mankind from troubles.