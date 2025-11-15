Devotees Undergo Test Of Faith At Chhindwara's Dongardev
The faithful navigate below the narrow rocks to emerge on the other side after paying their respects to Lord Shiva
Published : November 15, 2025 at 4:30 PM IST|
Updated : November 15, 2025 at 4:59 PM IST
Chhindwara: There are places where the devotees undergo a test of their faith, and on passing it, they feel blessed. One such place exists in the name of Dongardev on the tip of Pench Tiger Reserve in Chhindwara in Madhya Pradesh.
Here, the faithful navigate below the narrow rocks to emerge on the other side after paying their respects to Lord Shiva. It's believed that anyone who emerges safely on the other side is free of sin. This place in Sankh village has two rocks under which people pass to test their sins and virtues. They believe that anyone who passes through easily is free of sins, while those who get trapped have evil on their mind. They are set free by the local priests after certain rituals. This place comes alive for 15 days from Kartik Purnima onwards when people descend to pass through these rocks.
Hrithik Sulkhiya, who came to Dongardev to test his sins and virtues, said, "There's a small tunnel between two large rocks, which is difficult to pass through. There's also a cave next to it. It's said that a tiger comes here at night during the fair, and the tiger's footprints can be seen on a large rock."
Due to the close proximity to the Pench Tiger Reserve, tigers and other wild animals are common here. A dedicated team of Forest Department officials is deployed here for security. This year, the Forest Department even delayed granting permission for the fair because a tigress was spotted with her cubs in the vicinity.
Brijesh Raghuvanshi, who came from Sajpani village, explained, "Dongardev means God of the mountains. The people living in the forests worship nature. Therefore, Dongardev is considered to be the God of the forests and mountains. There is a festival held here once a year, and people worship Dongardev so that they can live in harmony with nature and animals in the forest throughout the year. The people living near the forest consider the wild animals and birds of the forest as their friends."
There are other stories also linked to this place. One of the villagers, Mausami Raghuvanshi, pointed out, "It is said that when the Pandavas lost the game of dice, they were forced to live in exile. During this exile, they spent some time here, during which their mother Kunti established a Shivling and worshipped Lord Shiva. She used to bring water for the Abhishek of Lord Shiva from the Pench River that flows close by. Since then, the idol of Lord Shiva has been enshrined at this place."
The priest, Ramlal Kumre, disclosed that the place has been a venue of a fair for several years. "People come here driven by their faith and pass through the rocks. Many even take vows here, and when their vows are fulfilled, they organise a feast. This is a test of sin and virtue," Kumre said.
