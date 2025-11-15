ETV Bharat / state

Devotees Undergo Test Of Faith At Chhindwara's Dongardev

Chhindwara: There are places where the devotees undergo a test of their faith, and on passing it, they feel blessed. One such place exists in the name of Dongardev on the tip of Pench Tiger Reserve in Chhindwara in Madhya Pradesh.

Here, the faithful navigate below the narrow rocks to emerge on the other side after paying their respects to Lord Shiva. It's believed that anyone who emerges safely on the other side is free of sin. This place in Sankh village has two rocks under which people pass to test their sins and virtues. They believe that anyone who passes through easily is free of sins, while those who get trapped have evil on their mind. They are set free by the local priests after certain rituals. This place comes alive for 15 days from Kartik Purnima onwards when people descend to pass through these rocks.

Hrithik Sulkhiya, who came to Dongardev to test his sins and virtues, said, "There's a small tunnel between two large rocks, which is difficult to pass through. There's also a cave next to it. It's said that a tiger comes here at night during the fair, and the tiger's footprints can be seen on a large rock."

Due to the close proximity to the Pench Tiger Reserve, tigers and other wild animals are common here. A dedicated team of Forest Department officials is deployed here for security. This year, the Forest Department even delayed granting permission for the fair because a tigress was spotted with her cubs in the vicinity.