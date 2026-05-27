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Devotees To Be Able To Take Holy Dip In Kshipra River In Simhastha 2028: MP CM Mohan Yadav

Ujjain: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has said that during Simhastha 2028, devotees will be able to take a holy dip in the Kshipra river itself, the first time in nearly six decades, instead of relying on diverted water or other sources.

Bathing facilities will be arranged for devotees along the Kshipra ghats, constructed over a length of more than 30 km, Yadav said on Tuesday, addressing the closing ceremony of the Kshipra Tirtha Parikrama programme.

“The availability of clean water from Maa Kshipra will sanctify the event. After nearly six decades, devotees will be able to bathe in the Kshipra river's waters during Simhastha,” he said.

"Despite the availability of bathing facilities from the Narmada river during the last Simhastha in 2016, devotees had expressed a desire to bathe in Kshipra's waters," he noted.

The CM said his government has made necessary arrangements to fulfill the devotees' aspirations. "With the blessings of Baba Mahakal and seers, we will make Simhastha 2028 memorable by ensuring excellent arrangements. The Simhastha will set new records," said Yadav, a native of Ujjain.

He further said that many projects are underway for Simhastha, which will make the event convenient for the devotees. On the occasion, Yadav also credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership for heritage preservation being carried out alongside development.