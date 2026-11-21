ETV Bharat / state

Huge Crowd Of Devotees At Srimandir In Odisha's Puri On First Day Of 'Panchuka'

Puri: The Sri Jagannath Temple in Odisha's Puri witnessed a huge crowd of devotees on the first day of Panchuka (the holiest final phase of the sacred Hindu month of Kartika in Odisha).

The devotees started thronging the shrine since early in the morning to have darshan of Lord Jagannath in 'Lakshmi-Narayana Besha'. The 'Thiakia' or 'Lakshmi-Narayana Besha' of Lord Jagannath takes place on the 'Ekadashi' (eleventh day) of the bright fortnight ('Shukla Paksha') in the month of Kartika.

On the day, Lord Jagannath awakens from his slumber. The Lord had been in a state of rest ('Shayana') since the 'Ekadashi' of the bright fortnight in the month of Ashadha. This 'Ekadashi', marking the awakening of the Lord, is known as 'Bada Ekadashi'. The period of 'Panchuka' also begins from the day.

According to scriptures, as an auspicious period commences from 'Bada Ekadashi', all types of auspicious ceremonies and rituals are also initiated from the day. It is believed that after four months of slumber, the Lord—accompanied by Goddess Mahalakshmi—graces the devotees with his divine vision.

Devotees outside Srimandir (ETV Bharat)

To mark the occasion, the 'Lakshmi-Narayana Besha' (attire) is adorned by Lord Jagannath on the 'Ratna Simhasana' (Jeweled Throne). The attire is also known as 'Thiakia Besha' because a golden 'kia' (pandanus/ketaki) flower ornament is placed upright on the Lord's head.

Following the completion of the 'Abakasha' ritual, the 'Pushpalaka' servitors adorn the Deities in the attire. While dressed in the 'Besha', the deities receive various offerings, including 'Gopala Ballabha', 'Sakala Dhupa', 'Bala Bhoga', and 'Bhoga Mandapa'.

Devotees performing kirtan outside Srimandir (ETV Bharat)

This year, due to the omission of a 'tithi' (lunar day) in the calendar, the 'Panchaka' period at the Srimandir will span four days instead of the usual five. Throughout the four days, the Lord will appear before the devotees in various divine attires ('Beshas'). The final five days of the holy month of Kartika are known as 'Panchuka'.

During this period, the Lord (Mahaprabhu) graces devotees with his divine presence in various 'beshas' (attires) including the Lakshmi-Narayana Besha on the first day—Hari-utthapana on Ekadashi; the Bankachuda Besha on Dwadashi; the Trivikrama Besha on Trayodashi; the Lakshmi-Nrusimha Besha on Chaturdashi; and the Rajadhiraja Besha on the final day.