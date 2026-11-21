Huge Crowd Of Devotees At Srimandir In Odisha's Puri On First Day Of 'Panchuka'
The devotees started thronging the shrine since early in the morning to have darshan of Lord Jagannath in 'Lakshmi-Narayana Besha', reports Shakti Prasad Mishra.
Published : November 21, 2026 at 3:26 PM IST
Puri: The Sri Jagannath Temple in Odisha's Puri witnessed a huge crowd of devotees on the first day of Panchuka (the holiest final phase of the sacred Hindu month of Kartika in Odisha).
The devotees started thronging the shrine since early in the morning to have darshan of Lord Jagannath in 'Lakshmi-Narayana Besha'. The 'Thiakia' or 'Lakshmi-Narayana Besha' of Lord Jagannath takes place on the 'Ekadashi' (eleventh day) of the bright fortnight ('Shukla Paksha') in the month of Kartika.
On the day, Lord Jagannath awakens from his slumber. The Lord had been in a state of rest ('Shayana') since the 'Ekadashi' of the bright fortnight in the month of Ashadha. This 'Ekadashi', marking the awakening of the Lord, is known as 'Bada Ekadashi'. The period of 'Panchuka' also begins from the day.
According to scriptures, as an auspicious period commences from 'Bada Ekadashi', all types of auspicious ceremonies and rituals are also initiated from the day. It is believed that after four months of slumber, the Lord—accompanied by Goddess Mahalakshmi—graces the devotees with his divine vision.
To mark the occasion, the 'Lakshmi-Narayana Besha' (attire) is adorned by Lord Jagannath on the 'Ratna Simhasana' (Jeweled Throne). The attire is also known as 'Thiakia Besha' because a golden 'kia' (pandanus/ketaki) flower ornament is placed upright on the Lord's head.
Following the completion of the 'Abakasha' ritual, the 'Pushpalaka' servitors adorn the Deities in the attire. While dressed in the 'Besha', the deities receive various offerings, including 'Gopala Ballabha', 'Sakala Dhupa', 'Bala Bhoga', and 'Bhoga Mandapa'.
This year, due to the omission of a 'tithi' (lunar day) in the calendar, the 'Panchaka' period at the Srimandir will span four days instead of the usual five. Throughout the four days, the Lord will appear before the devotees in various divine attires ('Beshas'). The final five days of the holy month of Kartika are known as 'Panchuka'.
During this period, the Lord (Mahaprabhu) graces devotees with his divine presence in various 'beshas' (attires) including the Lakshmi-Narayana Besha on the first day—Hari-utthapana on Ekadashi; the Bankachuda Besha on Dwadashi; the Trivikrama Besha on Trayodashi; the Lakshmi-Nrusimha Besha on Chaturdashi; and the Rajadhiraja Besha on the final day.
In each of the 'beshas', the Lord is adorned with massive quantities of gold ornaments. However, this year, the 'Bankachuda Besha' (a specific ceremonial attire) of the Lord, traditionally observed on the day of Dwadashi, will not take place.
Sharat Kumar, a 'Chunara' servitor of the Srimandir said, "The 'Panchuka' observance is considered extremely sacred and it holds a special significance during the month of Kartika. It is even said that 'Panchuka' is so sacred that during the period, even herons and cranes abstain from consuming non-vegetarian food."
He said those who—during the 'Panchuka' (the final five days) of the holy month of Kartika—bathe in the 'Pancha Tirtha' (the five sacred water bodies), have darshan of the Lord at the Srimandir, and partake the 'Mahaprasad', earn the merit equivalent to observing the entire month of Kartika.
In the 'Lakshmi-Narayana Besha', the deities are adorned with all the ornaments used during the 'Suna Besha' (the golden attire). However, in the 'Raja Besha' (royal attire), three golden crowns ('kirita') are worn by the deities. Similarly, in the 'Radha-Damodara Besha'—observed during the month of Kartika—the Lord is adorned with 'Nali-bhuja' (straight, tubular-shaped arm ornaments) rather than the 'Sri-bhuja' (ornamental, shaped arm coverings).
The tips of the 'Nali-bhuja' bear the symbols of the Lord's 'ayudhas' (divine weapons). In contrast, in the 'Lakshmi-Narayana Besha', the Lord is adorned with the actual 'ayudhas' themselves. Lord Jagannath holds the 'shankha' (conch) in his left hand and the 'chakra' (discus) in right, while Balabhadra holds the 'hala' (plough) and 'musala; (mace). There is no significant change in Devi Subhadra’s attire, except for the addition of 'Thiakia' (upright ornamental headpieces) on her head.
A 'bala' (a circular band or frame) is placed around the face to support the 'Thiakia'. Adorned in 'Pata; (silk) garments and embellished with golden ornaments, the Deities appear exceptionally beautiful. Meanwhile, in a bid to ensure the smooth darshan of the Trinity at the Srimandir, 50 platoons of police have been deployed in Puri.
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