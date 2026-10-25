Devotees Throng Kedarnath Dham Amid Snowfall, Dist Admin Gears Up For Winter Pilgrimage
The administration is focusing on essential facilities, including security, drinking water, electricity, healthcare, parking, toilets and traffic management, to ensure a smooth and safe pilgrimage.
Published : October 25, 2026 at 3:50 PM IST
Rudraprayag: Despite snowfall and intensifying cold, devotees continued to visit Kedarnath Dham, as they danced and revelled apart from offering prayers.
The snow-clad shrine, coupled with the enthusiasm of the pilgrims, turned into a major attraction. Many pilgrims were visibly excited amidst the snowfall, capturing the scenic beauty on their cameras.
Although pilgrims from various parts of the country and abroad are reaching Kedarnath amidst snowfall and aggravating cold to seek blessings, they are advised to remain cautious and take adequate precautions to protect themselves from the cold.
"Kedarnath Dham has received light snowfall, and necessary arrangements have been made to protect the pilgrims from the cold. The administration is ensuring the comfort and safety of the travellers, and every possible assistance is being provided to those arriving at the shrine," Vineet Posti, a member of the Badri-Kedar Temple Committee (BKTC), said.
The Rudraprayag district administration has stepped up preparations for the winter pilgrimage, with district magistrate Vishal Mishra directing officials to ensure adequate arrangements for devotees visiting the shrine during the winter season.
The administration is focusing on essential facilities, including security, drinking water, electricity, healthcare, parking, toilets and traffic management, to ensure a smooth and safe pilgrimage.
The doors of Kedarnath Dham will close for the winter season on November 11, after which the ceremonial palanquin (doli) of Lord Kedar will be moved to the Omkareshwar Temple in Ukhimath for winter worship.
The idol will remain in Ukhimath for approximately six months and return to Kedarnath around Akshaya Tritiya (April–May) when the high-altitude doors reopen.
Mishra said the annual pilgrimage to Kedarnath Dham would conclude with the closure of its portals, following which the winter pilgrimage would begin.
"During winter, the palanquin of Shri Kedarnath Dham is brought to Omkareshwar Temple in Ukhimath, following which pilgrims begin arriving there for darshan. I have observed that enthusiasm for the winter pilgrimage has grown considerably over the past several years, with people visiting the temple to offer prayers," he said.
The district administration has directed the concerned departments to make the necessary arrangements for pilgrim convenience, security and essential services at Ukimath. The preparations are aimed at ensuring that devotees visiting during the winter pilgrimage do not face any inconvenience.
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