ETV Bharat / state

Devotees Throng Kedarnath Dham Amid Snowfall, Dist Admin Gears Up For Winter Pilgrimage

Rudraprayag: Despite snowfall and intensifying cold, devotees continued to visit Kedarnath Dham, as they danced and revelled apart from offering prayers.

The snow-clad shrine, coupled with the enthusiasm of the pilgrims, turned into a major attraction. Many pilgrims were visibly excited amidst the snowfall, capturing the scenic beauty on their cameras.

Although pilgrims from various parts of the country and abroad are reaching Kedarnath amidst snowfall and aggravating cold to seek blessings, they are advised to remain cautious and take adequate precautions to protect themselves from the cold.

"Kedarnath Dham has received light snowfall, and necessary arrangements have been made to protect the pilgrims from the cold. The administration is ensuring the comfort and safety of the travellers, and every possible assistance is being provided to those arriving at the shrine," Vineet Posti, a member of the Badri-Kedar Temple Committee (BKTC), said.

The Rudraprayag district administration has stepped up preparations for the winter pilgrimage, with district magistrate Vishal Mishra directing officials to ensure adequate arrangements for devotees visiting the shrine during the winter season.

The administration is focusing on essential facilities, including security, drinking water, electricity, healthcare, parking, toilets and traffic management, to ensure a smooth and safe pilgrimage.