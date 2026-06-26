ETV Bharat / state

Devotees Throng Kamakhya Temple As Doors Reopen After Ambubachi

It is believed that Mother Vasumati undergoes her annual menstrual cycle during Ambubachi and so, the temple remains closed during this period. After Ambubachi Nivritti, the sanctum is opened after completing all rituals.

The main door of the temple was closed with 'Ambubachi Pravritti' at 09.08.22 pm on June 22. Every year during the Ambubachi, the doors of Kamakhya Temple remain closed for four days.

Guwahati: The Kamakhya Temple, located atop Nilachal hills in Guwahati reopened for devotees after four days on Friday morning following 'Ambubachi Nivritti', conclusion of sacred Ambubachi period.

Long queues were seen outside the temple since early hours on Friday as the complex reverberated with chants and sound of conch shells amid smell of incense sticks. Maintaining the centuries-old tradition, the temple premises were thoroughly cleaned and the deity was adorned in a new attire before ceremonial prayers were offered.

During Ambubachi, lakhs of devotees and ascetics come to Nilachal hill to receive blessings of Goddess Kamakhya as it is believed that the creative and spiritual energy of the cosmos converges at the Kamakhya Temple in this period. Devotees and ascetics gather to perform 'tapa-japa' (penance and chanting), believing this period is powerful for spiritual awakening, meditation and achieving oneness with the Divine Mother.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that over eight lakh devotees visited Kamakhya Temple over the last few days.

"The underlying phenomenon behind the Ambubachi at Maa Kamakhya has no parallel anywhere. It is emblematic of the centrality of Nari Shakti in Assam’s civilisational heritage. Over the last few days more than 8 lakhs devotees joined this unique celebration," Sarma wrote on his X handle.