Devotees Throng Bengaluru's Gavi Gangadhareshwara Temple To Watch Annual Sunray Phenomenon

He added that Dhanurmasa poojas have been conducted daily over the past month, with abhisheka early in the morning and prasada distribution to all devotees. With Sankranti marking the final day of Dhanurmasa, devotees gathered in large numbers to take part in the rituals and witness the rare phenomenon.

Explaining the significance, temple priest Somasundara Dikshit said, "The sunrays enter nearly 132 feet into the cave to touch the Shiva Lingam. This marks the transition from Dakshinayana to Uttarayana, a reminder of cosmic balance. Devotees can participate in the pooja in person or even by watching through media and chanting 'Om Namah Shivaya'."

Bengaluru: At Gavi Gangadhareshwara Temple in Bengaluru, the sunrays were expected to touch the Shiva Lingam between 5 pm and 5.02 pm on Thursday, a moment that devotees consider important during Sankranti. Giant LED screens were installed outside the temple to allow people to witness the 'Surya Majjana or Suryabhisheka', followed by a Surya Abhisheka.

Sankranti was celebrated across Bengaluru with prayers, temple visits and the sharing of 'ellu-bella' (special food) with neighbours and friends. While the festival fell on Wednesday, many chose to celebrate it on Thursday as well, as it coincided with a government holiday.

On the auspicious occasion of the harvesting festival, special prayers were held at temples for peace, harmony and the growth of Karnataka and the country. Devotees thronged temples from early morning, participating in poojas and abhishekas as part of the Sankranti observances.

The Religious Endowments Department has directed temples to distribute ellu-bella to devotees after offering it as naivedya. Commissioner Sharath, in a circular, said temple administrations should pack the mixture in envelopes printed with the temple's name and the government emblem, and give at least 50 grams to each devotee. No separate funds have been sanctioned for this, and the distribution is to be carried out mainly by A and B-grade temples with higher income.

Devotees offer prayers at a temple in Bengaluru. (ETV Bharat)

Special Arrangements at Anjinappa and Gavi Gangadhareshwara Temples

At the Anjinappa Temple, located at Anjinappa Garden near Mysore Bank Circle on Mysore Road, devotees gathered in large numbers for Sankranti pooja. The temple witnessed steady footfall throughout the day, with families offering prayers and seeking blessings at the start of the new harvest season. Elaborate arrangements were made at Gavi Gangadhareshwara Temple in Gavipuram, where Sankranti holds special significance due to the annual sun ray phenomenon. Queuing systems and viewing arrangements were put in place to manage the crowd expected for the evening event.