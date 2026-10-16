Devotees Throng Belur Math As Durga Puja Begins With 'Kalparambha' Ritual On Maha Shashthi
Belur Math holds a unique place in Durga Puja celebrations. It was first introduced here by Swami Vivekananda around 125 years ago, reports Rajib Mukherjee.
Published : October 16, 2026 at 2:24 PM IST
Howrah: Adhering to traditions, scriptural precision, and a unique historical legacy, the Durga Puja celebrations at Belur Math, the global headquarters of Ramakrishna Math and Mission, have officially commenced on Friday with the 'Kalparambha' ritual on Maha Shashthi, marking the commencement of the five-day festivities.
According to the Vishuddha Siddhanta Panjika (the traditional almanac), the primary worship began at dawn with the 'Kalparambha' ceremonial rituals. In the evening, Bodhan (awakening), Amantran (invitation), and Adhivas (consecration) of Goddess Durga will be performed in accordance with the scriptural injunctions.
Monks at the Math noted that the 'Ghat Sthapana' and 'Kalparambha' were held in the mandap at 6 am today. Since early morning, a large number of devotees gathered at the special puja mandap of the spiritual sanctuary on the banks of Hooghly River. Alongside the worship of the Goddess, devotees also offered pushpanjali (floral offerings) at the feet of Sri Ramakrishna, Ma Sarada Devi, and Swami Vivekananda.
Speaking about this auspicious occasion, a senior monk at Belur Math said, "The form of worship initiated by Swami Vivekananda, rooted in the ideals of Sri Ramakrishna, is still maintained with the same level of sanctity. The Bodhan on Shashthi serves as an invocation to awaken Mother Durga both within our hearts and in the mandap. We pray to the Mother for the welfare of the world and for the destruction of the demonic tendencies residing within every human being."
A Historical Legacy Spanning 125 Years
The Durga Puja celebration at Belur Math was first introduced by Swami Vivekananda in 1901. Breaking away from conventional monastic traditions, Swami Vivekananda introduced the worship of Goddess Durga using an earthen idol at the Math.
To navigate the disapproval of the conservative society of that era and to affirm the purity of the monks at the Math, Swami Vivekananda dedicated this worship to Ma Sarada Devi as well. In that first worship ceremony, held in the presence of Sarada Devi, Brahmachari Krishnalal served as the chief priest, while Ishwarchandra Chakraborty officiated as the tantradharaka (the priest assisting with the tantric rituals).
Recalling the significant moment in history, a senior researcher at the Math noted, "During the inaugural worship in 1901, Swamiji himself sat beneath the Bael tree, invoked the Goddess, and sang Agamanī songs, hymns welcoming the Divine Mother.
When the proposal for animal sacrifice arose during the Sandhi-puja (a critical juncture in the worship), Sarada Devi vehemently opposed it. It was under her instruction that the practice of bloodless sacrifice was established at Belur Math, where fruits and vegetables are offered in place of animals. In this tradition initiated by Swamiji, khichuri prasad is served to people from all walks of life, regardless of caste, religion, or social status, as they sit together, displaying a symbol of social regeneration."
Traditions That Remain Intact
The customs established in 1901 are closely followed to this day. Here, devotion holds far greater significance than elaborate pageantry. This evening’s 'Bodhan' will ceremonially inaugurate the Sharadiya (autumnal) festival. The Math authorities have made special arrangements to manage the influx of devotees arriving from far and wide.
Addressing the expected crowds, a volunteer at the Math said, "The number of visitors has already begun to rise today. The crowds will grow even larger during the Kumari Puja and Sandhi-puja on Ashtami. To ensure a smooth experience, we have provided ample drinking water and organised orderly queues, allowing everyone to seek the Mother’s blessings in peace."
Amidst the festive atmosphere of Maha Shashthi, Belur Math has become a grand confluence of devotion, history, and joy.
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