ETV Bharat / state

Devotees Throng Belur Math As Durga Puja Begins With 'Kalparambha' Ritual On Maha Shashthi

Howrah: Adhering to traditions, scriptural precision, and a unique historical legacy, the Durga Puja celebrations at Belur Math, the global headquarters of Ramakrishna Math and Mission, have officially commenced on Friday with the 'Kalparambha' ritual on Maha Shashthi, marking the commencement of the five-day festivities.

According to the Vishuddha Siddhanta Panjika (the traditional almanac), the primary worship began at dawn with the 'Kalparambha' ceremonial rituals. In the evening, Bodhan (awakening), Amantran (invitation), and Adhivas (consecration) of Goddess Durga will be performed in accordance with the scriptural injunctions.

Monks at the Math noted that the 'Ghat Sthapana' and 'Kalparambha' were held in the mandap at 6 am today. Since early morning, a large number of devotees gathered at the special puja mandap of the spiritual sanctuary on the banks of Hooghly River. Alongside the worship of the Goddess, devotees also offered pushpanjali (floral offerings) at the feet of Sri Ramakrishna, Ma Sarada Devi, and Swami Vivekananda.

Speaking about this auspicious occasion, a senior monk at Belur Math said, "The form of worship initiated by Swami Vivekananda, rooted in the ideals of Sri Ramakrishna, is still maintained with the same level of sanctity. The Bodhan on Shashthi serves as an invocation to awaken Mother Durga both within our hearts and in the mandap. We pray to the Mother for the welfare of the world and for the destruction of the demonic tendencies residing within every human being."

A Historical Legacy Spanning 125 Years

The Durga Puja celebration at Belur Math was first introduced by Swami Vivekananda in 1901. Breaking away from conventional monastic traditions, Swami Vivekananda introduced the worship of Goddess Durga using an earthen idol at the Math.

To navigate the disapproval of the conservative society of that era and to affirm the purity of the monks at the Math, Swami Vivekananda dedicated this worship to Ma Sarada Devi as well. In that first worship ceremony, held in the presence of Sarada Devi, Brahmachari Krishnalal served as the chief priest, while Ishwarchandra Chakraborty officiated as the tantradharaka (the priest assisting with the tantric rituals).