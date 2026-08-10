Baba Baidyanath Dham Likely To See Four Lakh Devotees On Second Monday Of Sawan
Till 7 am on Monday, over one lakh devotees performed Jalabhishek and darshan of Baba Baidyanath, reports Hitesh Chaudhary.
Published : August 10, 2026 at 1:19 PM IST
Deoghar: A massive crowd of devotees gathered at Baba Baidyanath Dham on the second Monday of the holy month of Sawan. Long queues of saffron-clad Kanwariyas and other devotees begun flocking to the temple since the early hours.
In view of the heavy influx of devotees, the doors to the sanctum sanctorum of the Baba Baidyanath Temple were opened after the Mangala Aarti at 4 am. After this, devotees proceeded for the Jalabhishek and darshan of Baba Baidyanath. Since morning, the entire temple complex and the pilgrimage route have been resounding with chants of "Bol Bam" and "Har Har Mahadev."
The district administration is on alert and monitoring the increasing crowds along the route since late Sunday night. It is estimated that approximately one lakh devotees performed Jalabhishek and offered prayers by 7 am. Police forces have been deployed at various points to manage the crowds and ensure a smooth process. Also, robust security and organisational arrangements, including extensive barricading, have been put in place along the pilgrimage route.
Senior district officials, including Deoghar Deputy Commissioner Saurabh Kumar Bhuwania, the Superintendent of Police (SP), the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM), and the Municipal Commissioner, are present at the temple complex since morning to oversee the arrangements. Officials personally visited the site to assess the crowd situation and security measures.
Deputy Commissioner Bhuwania said that the district administration had anticipated an influx of devotees arriving from Bihar and Sultanganj, and it is estimated that the total number of devotees could exceed four lakh by late evening. The devotee count on the second Monday is estimated to be over one lakh more than the first.
Explaining the religious significance of the second Monday of Sawan, senior temple priest Lambodar Parihast said that the timing is exceptionally auspicious. The morning and evening hours, in particular, are considered highly propitious for worshipping Lord Bholenath. He noted that today also marks a rare and auspicious coincidence involving 'Pradosh Kaal', which is considered the best time to worship Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati.
"It is believed that worshipping Baba Bholenath and performing Jalabhishek with the prescribed rituals on this auspicious occasion fulfills the devotees' wishes. The second Monday has a unique convergence of auspicious moments," Parihast said.
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