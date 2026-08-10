ETV Bharat / state

Baba Baidyanath Dham Likely To See Four Lakh Devotees On Second Monday Of Sawan

Deoghar: A massive crowd of devotees gathered at Baba Baidyanath Dham on the second Monday of the holy month of Sawan. Long queues of saffron-clad Kanwariyas and other devotees begun flocking to the temple since the early hours.

In view of the heavy influx of devotees, the doors to the sanctum sanctorum of the Baba Baidyanath Temple were opened after the Mangala Aarti at 4 am. After this, devotees proceeded for the Jalabhishek and darshan of Baba Baidyanath. Since morning, the entire temple complex and the pilgrimage route have been resounding with chants of "Bol Bam" and "Har Har Mahadev."

Till 7 am, over 1 lakh devotees had performed Jalabhishek (ETV Bharat)

The district administration is on alert and monitoring the increasing crowds along the route since late Sunday night. It is estimated that approximately one lakh devotees performed Jalabhishek and offered prayers by 7 am. Police forces have been deployed at various points to manage the crowds and ensure a smooth process. Also, robust security and organisational arrangements, including extensive barricading, have been put in place along the pilgrimage route.