ETV Bharat / state

Devotees Take Holy Dip In Ganga On Nirjala Ekadashi In Haridwar

Devotees take a holy dip in the Ganga at Har Ki Pauri on the occasion of Nirjala Ekadashi in Haridwar on Thursday. ( ETV Bharat )

Haridwar: Thousands of devotees thronged Haridwar in Uttarakhand on Thursday to take a holy dip in the River Ganga on the occasion of Nirjala Ekadashi, considered the most sacred and spiritually rewarding of all the 24 Ekadashi observances.

With lakhs of pilgrims expected by evening, authorities in the state have deployed extensive security arrangements and traffic diversions across the area.

Worshippers reached the ghats, where they performed rituals and offered prayers. They also donated food, water and other essentials, believing that the holy bath and charity on this day bring immense spiritual merit and the blessings of Lord Vishnu.

Tight Security Across Haridwar

To manage the anticipated rush, the district administration divided the area into four super zones, 12 zones and 30 sectors.

A large police force has been deployed, CCTV surveillance has been intensified, and a traffic diversion plan has been implemented. Entry of heavy vehicles into the city has also been restricted during the day.

Officials said the arrangements were made after nearly 7.5 million devotees visited Haridwar during the Somvati Amavasya bathing festival last week. Authorities expect another huge turnout on Nirjala Ekadashi, particularly during the evening Ganga Aarti.