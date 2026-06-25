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Devotees Take Holy Dip In Ganga On Nirjala Ekadashi In Haridwar

Har Ki Pauri witnesses massive crowds on Nirjala Ekadashi, with pilgrims performing rituals while police maintain strict security across the area.

Devotees take a holy dip in the Ganga at Har Ki Pauri on the occasion of Nirjala Ekadashi in Haridwar on Thursday.
Devotees take a holy dip in the Ganga at Har Ki Pauri on the occasion of Nirjala Ekadashi in Haridwar on Thursday. (ETV Bharat)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : June 25, 2026 at 11:13 AM IST

2 Min Read
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Haridwar: Thousands of devotees thronged Haridwar in Uttarakhand on Thursday to take a holy dip in the River Ganga on the occasion of Nirjala Ekadashi, considered the most sacred and spiritually rewarding of all the 24 Ekadashi observances.

With lakhs of pilgrims expected by evening, authorities in the state have deployed extensive security arrangements and traffic diversions across the area.

Worshippers reached the ghats, where they performed rituals and offered prayers. They also donated food, water and other essentials, believing that the holy bath and charity on this day bring immense spiritual merit and the blessings of Lord Vishnu.

Tight Security Across Haridwar

To manage the anticipated rush, the district administration divided the area into four super zones, 12 zones and 30 sectors.

A large police force has been deployed, CCTV surveillance has been intensified, and a traffic diversion plan has been implemented. Entry of heavy vehicles into the city has also been restricted during the day.

Officials said the arrangements were made after nearly 7.5 million devotees visited Haridwar during the Somvati Amavasya bathing festival last week. Authorities expect another huge turnout on Nirjala Ekadashi, particularly during the evening Ganga Aarti.

Many devotees describe the annual pilgrimage as a source of spiritual peace, divine blessings and family well-being. The administration has appealed to devotees to follow traffic advisories, use designated routes and cooperate with security personnel to ensure a safe and smooth pilgrimage.

Why Nirjala Ekadashi Is Significant

Nirjala Ekadashi falls on the Shukla Paksha Ekadashi of the Hindu month of Jyeshtha and is considered the most significant of the 24 Ekadashis observed annually. Devotees undertake a strict 24-hour fast without food or water and worship Lord Vishnu.

According to Hindu scriptures, observing the Nirjala Ekadashi fast is believed to confer the spiritual merit of observing all 24 Ekadashis in a year. It is also known as Bhimseni or Pandava Ekadashi, based on the Mahabharata legend in which Sage Vyasa advised Bhima to observe this single waterless fast to earn the benefits of all Ekadashi fasts.

According to legend, devotees who bathe in the Ganga and perform acts of charity on this day receive the blessings of Lord Vishnu and spiritual rewards comparable to performing a thousand Ashwamedha Yajnas.

Many devotees also observe the day by donating water, food and other essentials, considering such acts highly auspicious during the summer season.

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  3. Kanwariya Injured After Being Shot At By Unknown Assailants In Haridwar

TAGGED:

DEVOTEES TAKE HOLY DIP IN GANGA
NIRJALA EKADASHI
HARIDWAR
HAR KI PAURI
NIRJALA EKADASHI 2026

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