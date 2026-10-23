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Four Devotees Returning After Temple Visit Killed As Car Plunges Into Ditch In Jaipur

Representational Picture ( IANS )

Jaipur: Four devotees were killed and two others seriously injured after their car went out of control following a tyre burst and plunged into a ditch near Raisar on the Dausa-Manoharpur Highway (NH-148) in Jaipur on Friday morning, police said.

Upon information, a team from Raisar police station arrived at the scene and transported the injured to a nearby hospital. The devotees were returning to Agra after visiting the Khatu Shyamji temple in Rajasthan's Sikar district when the accident occurred.

Raisar Station House Officer (SHO) Rajpal Singh, who reached the site, said the car’s tyre burst, causing the vehicle to lose control, overturn, and fall into a ditch. Passersby alerted the police, who arrived promptly, Singh said. The occupants, who were trapped inside the severely damaged vehicle, were rescued with the help of local residents after an hourlong effort. The accident caused a massive traffic congestion on the highway.