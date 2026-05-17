ETV Bharat / state

Devotees Perform Puja At Bhojshala, Install 'Akhand Jyoti' Amid Mantras, Prayers After Court Verdict

Dhar: Hindu devotees gathered at the Bhojshala complex in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar district on Sunday morning to organise a grand religious ceremony, initiating daily rituals after the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) lifted its restrictions following the high court verdict.

To begin with, the entire Bhojshala complex was sprinkled with *Gangajal* (holy water from the Ganges River) and *Gomutra* (cow urine). The complex resonated with the chanting of Vedic mantras and prayers as the rituals were initiated.

As part of the ceremony, Brahmins performed 'Navagraha Pujan' (worship of nine celestial bodies) to ensure that the entire ritual could be completed without any obstacle. Subsequently, a symbolic image of Goddess Saraswati or Vagdevi was installed at the main sanctum sanctorum of the Bhojshala. Devotees adorned Goddess Saraswati with magnificent embellishments, performed an 'aarti' and prayed for peace and prosperity.

The 'Yagyashala' served as the focal point of the religious ceremony, where a special 'Yagna Kund' (sacrificial fire pit) was set up. Through offering into the sacred fire, devotees fulfilled their long-standing pledge regarding Bhojshala's restoration.