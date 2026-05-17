Devotees Perform Puja At Bhojshala, Install 'Akhand Jyoti' Amid Mantras, Prayers After Court Verdict
Union MoS Savitri Thakur said Bhojshala would be developed as per Ayodhya Ram Mandir, and the Saraswati idol will be retrieved from London's British Museum.
Published : May 17, 2026 at 12:58 PM IST
Dhar: Hindu devotees gathered at the Bhojshala complex in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar district on Sunday morning to organise a grand religious ceremony, initiating daily rituals after the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) lifted its restrictions following the high court verdict.
To begin with, the entire Bhojshala complex was sprinkled with *Gangajal* (holy water from the Ganges River) and *Gomutra* (cow urine). The complex resonated with the chanting of Vedic mantras and prayers as the rituals were initiated.
As part of the ceremony, Brahmins performed 'Navagraha Pujan' (worship of nine celestial bodies) to ensure that the entire ritual could be completed without any obstacle. Subsequently, a symbolic image of Goddess Saraswati or Vagdevi was installed at the main sanctum sanctorum of the Bhojshala. Devotees adorned Goddess Saraswati with magnificent embellishments, performed an 'aarti' and prayed for peace and prosperity.
The 'Yagyashala' served as the focal point of the religious ceremony, where a special 'Yagna Kund' (sacrificial fire pit) was set up. Through offering into the sacred fire, devotees fulfilled their long-standing pledge regarding Bhojshala's restoration.
The 'Akhand Jyoti', which had been housed in a temple opposite Bhojshala, was brought and installed in the sanctum sanctorum here with full rituals and traditional music. This 'Akhand Jyoti' had been kept burning since 2005, symbolising the devotees' faith and wait for the structure's restoration.
Speaking on this occasion, Union Minister of State Savitri Thakur said the Bhojshala would be developed along the lines of Ayodhya, and efforts would be made to retrieve the Saraswati idol from the British Museum in London and install it at this site. A symbolic culmination of this pledge was also undertaken here.
A large number of devotees had gathered at the Bhojshala complex to witness this historic moment. Following the ceremony, an atmosphere of festivity now prevails in the region. A massive turnout is also expected during the evening prayer session.
Earlier on Saturday, the ASI issued an order allowing Hindu devotees to perform puja following the high court's order, recognising the disputed Bhojshala Kamal Maula Mosque as an 11th-century Sanskrit learning centre and a temple dedicated to Goddess Saraswati.
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